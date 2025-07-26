為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》How Trump turned his Truth Social app into a megaphone川普如何把他的真實社群平台變成擴音器

    筆電螢幕顯示的川普擁有的「真實社群」應用程式下載頁面。（美聯社）

    筆電螢幕顯示的川普擁有的「真實社群」應用程式下載頁面。（美聯社）

    2025/07/26 05:30

    ◎國際新聞中心

    Donald Trump has turned his obscure Truth Social platform into a megaphone in his second presidential term － constantly posting everything from major policy announcements to personal threats and unashamed self-promotion.

    唐納．川普在第二個總統任期中，將他的原本默默無名的社群平台「真實社群」轉變為擴音器——不斷發表從重大政策宣布到個人威脅與毫不掩飾的自我宣傳等各式各樣內容。

    To mark his first six months back in power, Trump unloaded around 40 posts Sunday on the app he owns and can use unfettered by moderators, censors or fact-checkers.

    為紀念回鍋白宮的前六個月，川普週日在這個由他擁有、且不受管理員、審查者或事實查核員限制的應用程式上，發表約40則貼文。

    The deluge was characteristic of the way he has transformed Truth Social, despite being a minnow in the social media world, into the White House’s primary means of communication.

    這一波貼文浪潮完全展現川普如何改造「真實社群」，儘管它仍只是社群媒體世界中的小角色，卻成為白宮的主要溝通管道。

    Sidelining the White House press office, the president speaks straight to his hardcore base, posting an average of 16 messages a day, many in all-caps rants peppered with exclamation marks and the odd expletive.

    川普繞過白宮新聞辦公室，直接與核心支持者溝通。他每天平均發布16則訊息，許多貼文都是全大寫的咆哮文，充滿驚嘆號，偶爾還夾雜粗俗用語。

    新聞辭典

    megaphone：名詞，擴音器。例句：Social media has become a megaphone for activists to spread their message quickly.（社群媒體已成為倡議者快速傳播訊息的擴音器。）

    hardcore base：死忠基本盤。例句：The politician relies on his hardcore base to rally support during election campaigns.（這位政治人物在選舉期間依靠他的死忠基本盤來凝聚支持。）

