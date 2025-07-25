中英對照讀新聞》Travel to the U.S. from almost everywhere is falling under Trump 川普上任後 幾乎來自各地的赴美旅遊人數都減少

赴美旅遊的海外觀光客，在川普總統重新執政後減少。圖為2024年4月19日紐約時報廣場上的觀光客。（法新社）

2025/07/25 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Overseas travel to the United States has declined sharply since President Donald Trump returned to office.

自（美國）川普總統重新執政以來，來自海外的赴美旅遊人數驟跌。

Industry experts say some of the reasons are plain to see: Reports of detentions and deportations, including the weeks-long lockup of European tourists, have sowed fears of bad experiences at the border. Some countries have tightened travel advisories, and Trump’s tariffs have ratcheted up international tensions.

業界專家表示，部分原因顯而易見：有關拘留與驅逐出境的報導，包括歐洲遊客被關了數週，已引發（海外遊客）害怕會在（入境美國時於）邊境遭遇惡劣對待。部分國家已提升旅遊警示，川普的關稅也加劇國際緊張局勢。

In March, the number of overseas visitors fell nearly 12 percent compared with the same time last year, according to data from the International Trade Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

根據美國商務部所屬國際貿易署的數據，相較於去年同期，（今年）3月的（訪美）海外遊客人數減少近12％。

新聞辭典

deportation：名詞，驅逐出境。例句：The Trump administration resumed third-country deportation flights by sending five migrants, all from different countries, to the small nation of Eswatini in southern Africa. （川普政府恢復第3國驅逐出境航班，將5名全都來自不同國家的移民，送往非洲南部小國史瓦帝尼。）

ratchet up：片語，逐步增加。例句：The stock market dropped when President Trump threatened to ratchet up tariffs to 50 percent on goods from the European Union.（股市在川普總統威脅要將歐盟商品的關稅稅率提高至50％時下跌。）

