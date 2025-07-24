中英對照讀新聞》Lights out: Bali guards protect island’s day of silence熄燈：峇里島巡邏員看守島嶼的寧靜日

在寧靜日前一天，峇里島居民舉辦「大鬼遊行」，送走象徵邪惡與黑暗的事物。（法新社）

2025/07/24 05:30

◎孫宇青

Indonesia’s resort island of Bali is known for its packed beach clubs and streets that bustle with hoards of tourists and traffic, but once a year it enjoys 24 hours of blissful silence.

印尼度假勝地峇里島以其星羅棋布的海灘俱樂部，以及街道上熙熙攘攘的遊客和車水馬龍的交通而聞名，但每年有一天，島上會度過24小時沒有煩憂的寧靜時光。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The annual hush descended over the island in the morning on March 29 for Nyepi － a day of silence on the Hindu calendar that is closely monitored by an army of patrol guards called "Pecalang".

3月29日早上，島上迎來一年一度的寂靜，這是印度教曆法上的寧靜日，由一支名為Pecalang的巡邏隊嚴密看守。

Everyone on the island － locals and tourists alike － is expected to stay at home for 24 hours beginning at 6 am local time.

當地人和遊客在內的島上所有人，皆應從當地時間早上6點起待在家裡24小時。

Traffic is forbidden and even the airport shuts down for the duration.

交通出行被禁止，甚至機場也在此期間關閉。

At the heart of the centuries-old tradition, which has been a public holiday since the 1980s, is self-reflection, with no work, travelling, or entertainment.（AFP）

自1980年代以來，這個有著數百年歷史傳統的核心，一直是自我反省，當天不開工、旅行或娛樂。（法新社）

新聞辭典

bustle：動詞，忙著做；充滿。例句：The City is bustling with traffic.（這座城市交通繁忙。）

hoard：名詞，大量儲藏的物品。例句：There is a huge hoard of tinned food in the cupboard.（櫥櫃裡有一大堆罐頭食品。）

