中英對照讀新聞》’Make America Healthy Again’ report cites nonexistent studies: authors作者：「讓美國再次健康」報告引用不存在的研究

2025/07/23 05:30

◎管淑平

At least four of the studies cited in a flagship White House report on children’s health do not exist, authors listed in the document told AFP Thursday, casting doubt on the paper outlining US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda.

白宮一份有關兒童健康的旗艦級報告，引用的研究有至少4份不存在，這份文件列出的作者週四告訴法新社，對這份概述美國衛生部長小羅勃甘迺迪施政議程的報告，提出質疑。

The highly anticipated "Make America Healthy Again" report was released on May 22 by the presidential commission tasked with assessing drivers of childhood chronic disease.

這份備受期待的「讓美國再次健康」報告，5月22日由負責評估兒童慢性疾病成因的總統委員會發表。

But it includes broken citation links and credits authors with papers they say they did not write.

然而，報告包含失效的引用研究之連結，並且列出數名論文作者，但他們說未撰寫這些論文。

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the mishaps as "formatting issues" during a press briefing Thursday and said the report will be updated to address them.

白宮新聞秘書卡洛琳‧李威特在週四的新聞簡報中，將這些小失誤描述為「格式問題」，表示這份報告將被更新，解決這些問題。

"It does not negate the substance of the report," said Leavitt.

「這並不否定這份報告的要旨」，李威特說。

新聞辭典

mishap：名詞，小意外或失誤。例句：The parade went smoothly despite some mishaps.（儘管有些小狀況，遊行仍順利進行。）

negate：動詞，抵銷，使無效。例句：One error can negate all your efforts.（一個錯誤就能讓你所有的努力成為泡影。）

