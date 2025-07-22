為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Snake on a plane delays a flight in Australia 飛機上有蛇，導致澳洲航班延誤

    7月1日從墨爾本機場飛往布里斯班的維珍澳洲航空VA337航班，被發現機上有蛇，班機因此延誤2小時。（美聯社）

    7月1日從墨爾本機場飛往布里斯班的維珍澳洲航空VA337航班，被發現機上有蛇，班機因此延誤2小時。（美聯社）

2025/07/22 05:30

    2025/07/22 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    An Australian domestic flight was delayed for two hours after a stowaway snake was found in the plane’s cargo hold, officials said on Wednesday.

    官員週三表示，由於在飛機貨艙中發現1條偷渡蛇，澳洲1架國內航班延誤了2個小時。

    The snake was found on Tuesday as passengers were boarding Virgin Australia Flight VA337 at Melbourne Airport bound for Brisbane, according to snake catcher Mark Pelley.

    捕蛇人馬克．裴利表示，這條蛇是在週二乘客登上維珍澳洲航空VA337航班，從墨爾本機場飛往布里斯班時被發現的。

    The snake turned out to be a harmless 60-centimeter green tree snake. But Pelly said he thought it could be venomous when he approached it in the darkened hold.

    這條蛇原來是1條60公分長的無害綠樹蛇。但裴利說，當他在黑暗的貨艙裡靠近牠時，他覺得牠可能有毒。

    “It wasn’t until after I caught the snake that I realized that it wasn’t venomous. Until that point, it looked very dangerous to me,” Pelley said.

    裴利說：「直到我抓到蛇後，我才意識到牠沒有毒。在此之前，牠看起來非常危險。」

    Most of the world’s most venomous snakes are native to Australia.

    世界上大多數毒性最強的蛇，都原產於澳洲。

    新聞辭典

    stowaway：名詞，逃票乘客、偷渡者、收藏物。例句：The ship discovered several stowaways, and the captain handed them over to the authorities.（船上發現幾名偷渡客，船長已將他們交給相關單位處理。）

    venomous：形容詞，有毒的、分泌毒液的、憤恨的、惡意的。例句：Ms Austin has launched a venomous attack against the newspaper.（奧斯汀女士憤怒地抨擊那家報紙。）

