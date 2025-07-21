中英對照讀新聞》US Set to Impose 93.5% Duty on China Battery Material 美國準備對中國電池材料課徵93.5％關稅

石墨是電動車電池關鍵材料。（路透）

2025/07/21 05:30

◎魏國金

The US Commerce Department will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on imports of Chinese graphite, a key battery component, after concluding the materials had been unfairly subsidized.

美國商務部在裁定中國石墨獲得不公平補貼後，將對此關鍵電池成份的進口課徵初步93.5％的反傾銷稅。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A trade association representing US graphite producers in December filed petitions with two federal agencies, asking for investigations into whether Chinese companies were violating anti-dumping laws.

一個代表美國石墨生產商的貿易協會，（去年）12月向2個聯邦機構提交請願書，要求調查中國企業是否觸犯反傾銷法。

The new duties will add to existing rates making the effective tariff 160%, according to the American Active Anode Material Producers, the trade group that filed the complaint.

提交該申訴的貿易團體「美國活性陽極材料生產商協會」指出，該新關稅將追加在現有稅率上，使實際關稅達160％。

“Commerce’s determination proves that China is selling AAM at less than fair value into the domestic market,” Erik Olson, a spokesperson for the anode producers trade group, said in a statement.

「商務部的判定證明，中國以低於公平的價格向國內市場銷售活性陽極材料」，該陽極生產商貿易團體發言人艾瑞克．歐爾森聲明說。

新聞辭典

anti-dumping：反傾銷。例句：EU imposes anti-dumping duties on imports of screws without heads from China.（歐盟對中國進口的無頭螺絲課徵反傾銷稅）。

petition：請願書、申請書。例句：thousands people signed the petition. (數千人簽署請願書)。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法