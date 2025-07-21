為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》US Set to Impose 93.5% Duty on China Battery Material 美國準備對中國電池材料課徵93.5％關稅

    石墨是電動車電池關鍵材料。（路透）

    石墨是電動車電池關鍵材料。（路透）

    2025/07/21 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    The US Commerce Department will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on imports of Chinese graphite, a key battery component, after concluding the materials had been unfairly subsidized.

    美國商務部在裁定中國石墨獲得不公平補貼後，將對此關鍵電池成份的進口課徵初步93.5％的反傾銷稅。

    A trade association representing US graphite producers in December filed petitions with two federal agencies, asking for investigations into whether Chinese companies were violating anti-dumping laws.

    一個代表美國石墨生產商的貿易協會，（去年）12月向2個聯邦機構提交請願書，要求調查中國企業是否觸犯反傾銷法。

    The new duties will add to existing rates making the effective tariff 160%, according to the American Active Anode Material Producers, the trade group that filed the complaint.

    提交該申訴的貿易團體「美國活性陽極材料生產商協會」指出，該新關稅將追加在現有稅率上，使實際關稅達160％。

    “Commerce’s determination proves that China is selling AAM at less than fair value into the domestic market,” Erik Olson, a spokesperson for the anode producers trade group, said in a statement.

    「商務部的判定證明，中國以低於公平的價格向國內市場銷售活性陽極材料」，該陽極生產商貿易團體發言人艾瑞克．歐爾森聲明說。

    新聞辭典

    anti-dumping：反傾銷。例句：EU imposes anti-dumping duties on imports of screws without heads from China.（歐盟對中國進口的無頭螺絲課徵反傾銷稅）。

    petition：請願書、申請書。例句：thousands people signed the petition. (數千人簽署請願書)。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播