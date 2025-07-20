為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》France’s Bayeux Tapestry to return to Britain after 900 years法國的貝葉掛毯在900多年後重返英國

    法國出借貝葉掛毯彰顯英法情誼。（路透）

    法國出借貝葉掛毯彰顯英法情誼。（路透）

    2025/07/20 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    France will lend Britain the Bayeux Tapestry, allowing the 11th century masterpiece to come back across the Channel for the first time in more than 900 years, in a show of friendship to mark President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit.

    彰顯總統馬克宏國是訪問的友好之意，法國將出借貝葉掛毯，讓這幅11世紀的傑作在超過900年後首次跨越英吉利海峽重返英國。

    King Charles welcomed Macron for a three-day trip on Tuesday, aimed at celebrating the return of closer ties between London and Paris after Brexit, with the loan of the tapestry a symbol of kinship between the neighbours.

    英國國王查爾斯迎接馬克宏三日訪問之旅，藉此慶賀倫敦與巴黎在英國脫歐後恢復緊密關係，並以出借掛毯作為鄰國間的親密象徵。

    Britain will in exchange loan France Anglo-Saxon and Viking treasures.

    禮尚往來，英國將出借法國盎格魯－撒克遜和維京珍寶。

    In the years after William the Conquerer took the English throne, the tapestry was taken to France, where it has remained, displayed at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy since 1983.

    在征服者威廉奪取英國王位後的幾年，掛毯被帶往法國並留存至今，自1983年起於諾曼第貝葉博物館展示。

    新聞辭典

    kinship：名詞，親切感、親密感。例句：As people of Asian descent, they share a strong sense of kinship.（作為亞裔，他們共享濃烈的親族感）

    treasure：名詞，寶物、珍寶。例句：Innumerable treasures in Europe were seized by Nazi Germany during WWII.（二戰期間，大量歐洲珍寶遭納粹德國奪取）

