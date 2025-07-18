中英對照讀新聞》Katie Perry Is Suing Katy Perry in Australia 凱蒂‧佩芮在澳洲告凱蒂‧佩芮

美國知名歌手凱蒂佩芮被澳洲的同名服裝設計師提告侵權。圖為刻正舉行世界巡演的凱蒂佩芮15日在加州印格塢獻藝。（美聯社）

Katie Perry, an Australian designer with a namesake fashion label, has for years asserted that Katheryn Hudson — the international superstar known to most of the world as Katy Perry — has infringed on her trademark.

多年來，擁有同名時尚品牌的澳洲服裝設計師凱蒂‧佩芮一直聲稱，以「凱蒂‧佩芮」為世人所熟知的國際巨星凱瑟琳‧哈德森，侵犯其商標。

Her case made its way through Australian courts for more than five years, with mixed results. The designer won in 2023, but an appeals court reversed that last year.

她的案件在澳洲法庭輾轉5年多，結果好壞參半。設計師佩芮2023年勝訴，但上訴法院去年推翻此判決。

Now, Australia’s High Court is revisiting the fight, suggesting that the appeals court may have relied on a faulty premise about fame that could threaten Australian brands.

如今，澳洲高等法院正在重新審理此一糾紛，意味上訴法院（稍早的判決）可能倚賴1項錯誤前提，該前提攸關恐危及澳洲時尚品牌的名氣。

新聞辭典

make （one’s）way through：慣用語，小心緩慢地繞過；持續專注於某項長期或繁瑣的任務。例句：We’re making our way through the problem of power outages.（我們正在努力解決停電問題。）

rely on/upon someone/something：片語，倚賴，仰仗，指望。例句：Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, said he does not rely on a single AI to answer his questions. Instead, he would use multiple AIs and have them critique each other’s responses.（輝達執行長黃仁勳說，他不依賴單一人工智慧來解答，而是會使用多個人工智慧，並使其相互批判彼此的答案。）

