中英對照讀新聞》Finland starts scheme to improve conscripts’ fitness 芬蘭啟動提高義務役健康水準的計畫

2025/07/17 05:30

◎ 孫宇青

Finland said it has kicked off a two-year scheme to improve the fitness of conscription-age youths, warning that their physical condition was declining.

芬蘭表示，已啟動一項為期2年的計畫，旨在改善屆齡服役的年輕男子健康狀況，並警告說，他們的身體素質正在下降。

At age 18, Finnish men have to do compulsory military service for a period ranging from nearly six months to a year, and Finnish women can volunteer to do so.

18歲時，芬蘭男性必須服義務兵役，期限從近6個月到1年不等，芬蘭女性亦可自願服兵役。

"The decline in physical activity among young people of conscription age is a serious issue for young people themselves and for society as a whole," Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement.

芬蘭國防部長安蒂．哈卡寧在一份聲明中表示：「屆齡服役的年輕人體能活動下降，對年輕人本身和整個社會都是一個嚴重問題。」

Over the next two years, the goals are to increase the amount of physical exercise during military service, and to motivate young people to become more physically active, for example by joining sport associations.

未來2年，目標是增加服役期間的體能活動量，並激勵年輕人多多活動身體，例如加入運動社團。

Finland hopes it will ensure the country has "a functional reserve also in the future," said Hakkanen.（AFP）

哈卡寧說，芬蘭希望這項計畫將確保該國「在未來也擁有健全的後備部隊」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

fitness：名詞，健康、健壯。例句：Jenny tries to improve her fitness by not staying up late.（珍妮試圖透過不要熬夜，來改善自身健康。）

functional：形容詞，實用的；正常運作的。例句：The air conditioner is not functional due to an unknown cause.（由於未知原因，空調無法運作。）

