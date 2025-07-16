為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Rare wild cattle herded in Cambodia by helicopter柬埔寨用直升機趕稀有野牛群

    柬埔寨發現的野生爪哇野牛。（法新社）

    柬埔寨發現的野生爪哇野牛。（法新社）

    2025/07/16 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A helicopter successfully herded 16 critically endangered banteng onto a truck in Cambodia for the first time, conservationists said, marking a "significant achievement" in a country with high rates of deforestation.

    1架直升機在柬埔寨首次成功地將16隻極度瀕危爪哇野牛趕到卡車上，保育人士說，這在一個森林砍伐率高的國家，代表一項「重大成就」。

    Banteng are a type of wild cattle native to Southeast Asia and listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species.

    爪哇野牛是一種原產於東南亞的野牛，在「國際自然保育聯盟」瀕危物種紅色名錄中，被列為極度瀕危物種。

    Conservation groups Rising Phoenix and Siem Pang said that 16 banteng found in the wild were herded over three days last week onto a truck before being relocated to a wildlife sanctuary.

    保育組織「躍升鳳凰」和暹邦野生保育區表示，16隻在野外被發現的爪哇野牛，上週在3天內被集中趕上卡車，然後重新安置到一處野生動物保護區。

    The conservation groups said that the method "opens the way for further such operations to relocate Banteng trapped in isolated forest patches elsewhere in the country".

    這些保育組織表示，這種方法「開啟進一步利用這類行動，來重新安置該國其他地區，被困在孤立森林區塊的爪哇野牛」。

    新聞辭典

    critically：副詞，極度地、嚴重地。例句：The patient is critically ill.（這名患者病情危急。）

    relocate：動詞，遷移，安置到他處。例句：Many families were relocated to safer areas after the earthquake.（地震後許多家庭被重新安置到更安全的地區。）

