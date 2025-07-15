中英對照讀新聞》Man gets stuck in chimney while trying to get his dog out of a locked building男子試圖將他的狗從上鎖的建築物中救出時，被卡在煙囪裡

1名男子被困在康乃狄克州布里斯托爾市洛克韋爾公園一座建築的煙囪裡，當時他正試圖從浴室裡救出他的狗，因為當晚浴室的門自動鎖上，最後他和狗被消防員救出。（美聯社）

2025/07/15 05:30

◎盧永山

Firefighters had to rescue a man who got stuck in the chimney of a Connecticut parks building while trying to retrieve his dog from a bathroom when the doors automatically locked for the night.

1名男子被困在康乃狄克州一座公園建築的煙囪裡，當時他正試圖從浴室裡救出他的狗，因為當晚浴室的門自動鎖上，消防員不得不救出他。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Police were called Sunday morning to Rockwell Park in Bristol for a burglary complaint and were told by parks employees that someone was in the chimney. Firefighters responded to the scene and got the man out after having to remove parts of the chimney and building, causing $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage, police said.

週日上午，警方接到布里斯托爾市洛克韋爾公園的闖空門報案，並被公園的員工告知有人卡在煙囪裡。警方表示，消防員趕到現場，在不得不拆除部分煙囪和建築物後，才將該名男子救出，這起事故造成5000至1萬美元的損失。

The Bristol man, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. He was released on bond and ordered to appear in court on July 7.

這名布里斯托爾男子沒有受傷，他被逮捕並被控犯下入室盜竊、非法侵入和毀壞財物罪。他已獲交保，並被勒令於7月7日出庭。

新聞辭典

automatically：副詞，自動地。The camera adjusts the shutter speed automatically.（這台相機可自動調節快門速度。）

get stuck in：動詞片語，陷入困境、加緊進行。例句：Mum brought in the sandwiches and told us to get stuck in.（媽媽把三明治端進來，叫我們趕緊吃。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法