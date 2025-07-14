中英對照讀新聞》Nvidia’s market value tops $4 trillion 輝達的市值突破4兆美元

紐約證交所的一個螢幕，顯示輝達股價站上4兆美元。（路透）

2025/07/14 05:30

Nvidia’s stock market value ended the trading session above $4 trillion for the first time on Thursday, solidifying the chipmaker’s position as Wall Street’s central player in a race to dominate AI technology.

輝達股票市值週四收盤首度突破4兆美元，鞏固這家晶片製造商在華爾街主導人工智慧（AI）技術之爭中的核心地位。

Shares of Nvidia ended up 0.75% at $164.10, giving it a market value of $4.004 trillion and extending its lead over Apple and Microsoft.

輝達股價收漲0.75％至164.10美元，使其市值達4.004兆美元，並擴大對蘋果與微軟的領先幅度。

Nvidia’s stock market value briefly peaked above $4 trillion on Wednesday before closing at about $3.97 trillion. It is worth more than the combined value of all publicly listed companies in the UK.

輝達的股票市值週三短暫突破4兆美元，之後收在約3.97兆美元。其價值超越所有英國上市公司的總和。

Nvidia achieved a $1 trillion market value for the first time in June 2023 and tripled it in about a year, faster than Apple and Microsoft, the only other U.S. firms with market values above $3 trillion.

2023年6月輝達市值首次達到1兆美元，3倍於1年前的規模，增速比蘋果與微軟快，這是市值突破3兆美元的其他2家美國企業。

新聞辭典

lead：領先地位、榜樣。例句：All the children followed his lead.（所有的孩子都學習他的榜樣）。

publicly listed company：上市公司。例句：Nvidia has become the first publicly listed company with $4 trillion valuation.（輝達成為第1家市值4兆美元的上市公司）。

