中英對照讀新聞》Vogue’s Anna Wintour to appoint new US editorial head安娜．溫圖將任命新的美國Vogue編輯負責人

安娜．溫圖是時尚界最具知名度及影響力人物之一。（路透）

2025/07/13 05:30

◎林家宇

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said on Thursday she will be looking for a new head of editorial content at American Vogue as she steps down from the role after nearly 40 years.

Vogue總編輯安娜．溫圖表示，在卸下擔任近40年的美國Vogue內容負責人職務後，將開始物色新人選。

She has been the editor of Vogue U.S. since 1988 and is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the fashion world. Wintour has raised over $300 million for the U.S. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

自1988年起擔任美國Vogue編輯，她被視為時尚界中最具權威人士之一。溫圖已為美國大都會藝術博物館服裝學院募款超過3億美元。

She will continue as Vogue’s global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, the publisher of titles including The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and GQ.

她會持續擔任Vogue全球編輯總監及康泰納仕的首席內容長。康泰納仕出版品牌包括「紐約客」、「浮華世界」和「GQ」。

The addition of a new editorial lead at Vogue U.S. will give Wintour more time and flexibility to support other global markets, Vogue said

Vogue表示，任命新一名美國Vogue編輯負責人將讓溫圖有更多時間和彈性支持其它全球市場。

新聞辭典

vogue：名詞，時尚、風行。例句：This kind of shirt will probably be in vogue again.（這款襯衫可能又要再度流行起來）

flexibility：名詞，彈性、靈活性。例句：Working from home gives parents a lot of flexibility to take care of children.（居家辦公讓家長們更有彈性照顧孩子）

