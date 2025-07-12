中英對照讀新聞》Man, 92, jailed in UK for 1967 murder and rape 英國92歲男子因1967年性侵與謀殺案入獄

92歲英國男子海德利因性侵與謀殺罪被判終身監禁。（法新社）

2025/07/12 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

A 92-year-old man was on Tuesday told he would die in prison after he was jailed for a 1967 rape and murder, in what is thought to be the UK’s oldest solved cold case.

一名92歲男子週二被告知將老死獄中，他因1967年的一起性侵與謀殺案被判終身監禁。這起案件據信是英國迄今偵破的歷史最悠久的懸案。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Ryland Headley, who was convicted of raping and killing 75-year-old Louisa Dunne after breaking into her house nearly 60 years ago, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years.

萊蘭．海德利在近60年前，闖入75歲的路易莎．鄧恩家中將其性侵殺害，現已被判處至少服刑20年的終身監禁。

After passing sentence at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England, judge Derek Sweeting told Headley: "You will never be released, you will die in prison."

英格蘭西南部布里斯托皇室法院法官德里克．斯威廷在宣判時，對海德利表示：「你永遠不會獲釋，你會死在監獄裡。」

He said that Headley, who was 34 at the time of the crime, had "violated the sanctity and safety of Mrs Dunne’s home where she had every right to feel secure.

法官指出，犯案當時34歲的海德利「褻瀆了鄧恩夫人住宅的神聖與安全——這本應是她完全有權獲得安全感的地方」。

"She must have experienced considerable pain and fear before her death."

「她在死亡前必定經歷了極大的痛苦與恐懼。」

新聞辭典

cold case：懸案。多年未破的刑事案件，尤指因新證據出現而重新調查的陳年舊案。例句：Advances in DNA technology helped the police finally solve the 30-year-old cold case.（DNA技術的進步幫助警方破解了這件塵封30年的懸案。）

violate the sanctity：褻瀆神聖。例句：The vandals who spray-painted the temple walls violated the sanctity of this ancient religious site.（在寺廟牆壁塗鴉的破壞者褻瀆了這個古老宗教場所的神聖性。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法