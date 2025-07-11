中英對照讀新聞》Japan mulling simplified inspections for U.S. auto imports 日本考慮簡化美國汽車進口檢查

日本考慮簡化美國汽車進口檢查以因應華府對過非關稅壁壘的批評。圖為2023年12月8日拍攝、日產汽車櫪木縣工廠生產線上的作業員。（法新社檔案照）

2025/07/11 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The government is moving to simplify inspection procedures for U.S. cars shipped to Japan for sale to head off Trump administration criticism that Japan impedes access to its automotive market through nontariff barriers.

日本政府正在簡化銷往日本的美國汽車的檢查程序，以避免川普政府對日本透過非關稅壁壘來阻礙美國汽車進入日本市場的批評。

The issue of nontariff barriers was raised once again during talks in Washington with Ryosei Akazawa, the minister of economic revitalization who is handling negotiations for exemptions to the various tariffs announced by the Trump administration on behalf of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

非關稅壁壘的議題在經濟再生大臣赤澤亮正在華府會談中再次被提及。赤澤代表日本首相石破茂處理川普政府宣布的各種關稅的豁免談判。

According to several government sources, one issue under consideration is a simplified safety inspection process for U.S. cars once they enter Japan.

根據多名政府消息人士，正在考慮的一項議題，是簡化美國汽車進入日本後的安檢程序。

新聞辭典

head off：片語，出發，離開；迫使…改變方向；防止，阻止（困難或不好的情況發生）。例句：The government was heading off a situation that could force it to plunge back into the crisis.（該政府正在避免可能使其再次陷入危機的情境。）

on behalf of someone：片語，代表（某人）。例句：The former mayor’s assistant once offered a journalist money to lobby US senators on behalf of pro-Russian media outlets.（這名前市長的助理曾提供一名記者現金，好讓該記者代表親俄媒體遊說美國參議員。）

