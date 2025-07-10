中英對照讀新聞》Peruvian fisherman saved after three months stranded at sea秘魯漁夫受困海上3個月後獲救

秘魯漁夫納帕受困海上94天後奇蹟獲救。（法新社）

A Peruvian fisherman was found alive after drifting at sea for 94 days, a navy official said.

1名海軍官員表示，1名秘魯漁夫在海上漂流94天後被發現生還。

Maximo Napa, 61, was rescued in his small fishing boat after being spotted by an Ecuadoran vessel off the coast of Chimbote in northern Peru.

61歲的馬西莫．納帕在秘魯北部欽博特海岸附近，被1艘厄瓜多船隻發現後，在他的小漁船上獲救。

He told local media in a tearful interview that he survived at sea by eating cockroaches, birds and a turtle.

他在一次淚流滿面的訪談中告訴當地媒體，他在海上靠著吃蟑螂、鳥類和海龜活下來。

"I didn’t want to die, for my mother. I have a two-month-old granddaughter － I clung to that. Every day I thought about my mother," Napa said.

納帕說：「為了我的母親，我不想死。我有一個2個月大的孫女——這讓我不願放棄。我每天都想著我的母親。」

The fisherman had set sail on December 7 from the port of San Juan de Marcona but bad weather conditions and the current caused him to lose course.

這名漁夫於12月7日從瑪科納聖胡安港出航，但惡劣的天氣條件和洋流導致他迷失航向。

His small boat, which had no radio beacon, ended up on the high seas.（AFP）

他的小船沒有無線電信標，最後在公海上航行。（法新社）

新聞辭典

stranded：形容詞，滯留的、被困住的。例句：In this town, no automobile means being stranded.（在這個小鎮，沒有汽車就意味著受困。）

tearful：形容詞，含淚的、哭哭啼啼的。例句：I feel tearful whenever thinking of my late aunt.（每當想起已故的阿姨，我都想流淚。）

