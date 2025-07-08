中英對照讀新聞》An Alaska brown bear has a new shiny smile after getting a huge metal crown for a canine tooth阿拉斯加棕熊的犬齒裝上巨大的金屬牙冠後，露出燦爛的新笑容

牙科獸醫葛蕾絲．布朗為明尼蘇達州蘇必利爾湖動物園的阿拉斯加棕熊「坦德拉」犬齒，裝上巨大的金屬牙冠。（美聯社）

2025/07/08 05:30

◎盧永山

An Alaska brown bear at the Lake Superior Zoo in northeastern Minnesota has a gleaming new silver-colored canine tooth in a first-of-its-kind procedure for a bear.

明尼蘇達州東北部蘇必利爾湖動物園的1隻阿拉斯加棕熊，裝上1顆閃亮的銀色犬齒，這種手術對熊來說尚屬首次。

The 360-kilogram Tundra was put under sedation Monday and fitted with a new crown — the largest dental crown ever created, according to the zoo.

園方表示，重達360公斤的「坦德拉」週一被注射鎮靜劑，並裝上新牙冠，這是迄今為止最大的牙冠。

“He’s got a little glint in his smile now,” zoo marketing manager Caroline Routley said Wednesday.

動物園行銷經理卡羅琳．魯特利週三表示：「現在牠的笑容裡閃爍著光芒。」

The hour-long procedure was done by Dr. Grace Brown, a board-certified veterinary dentist who helped perform a root canal on the same tooth two years ago. When Tundra reinjured the tooth, the decision was made to give him a new, stronger crown.

這場長達1小時的手術由葛蕾絲．布朗醫生操刀，她是個獲得認證的牙科獸醫，2年前曾幫助坦德拉為這顆牙齒做過根管治療。當坦德拉的牙齒再次受傷時，布朗醫生決定為牠換上1個更堅固的新牙冠。

新聞辭典

procedure：名詞，程序、手續、手術。例句：The company has new procedures for dealing with complaints.（這家公司採取新程序來處理投訴。）

glint：動詞，閃爍；名詞，閃光。例句：A large diamond glinted on Grace’s finger.（葛蕾絲的手指上有枚閃閃發光的大鑽戒。）

