為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》An Alaska brown bear has a new shiny smile after getting a huge metal crown for a canine tooth阿拉斯加棕熊的犬齒裝上巨大的金屬牙冠後，露出燦爛的新笑容

    牙科獸醫葛蕾絲．布朗為明尼蘇達州蘇必利爾湖動物園的阿拉斯加棕熊「坦德拉」犬齒，裝上巨大的金屬牙冠。（美聯社）

    牙科獸醫葛蕾絲．布朗為明尼蘇達州蘇必利爾湖動物園的阿拉斯加棕熊「坦德拉」犬齒，裝上巨大的金屬牙冠。（美聯社）

    2025/07/08 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    An Alaska brown bear at the Lake Superior Zoo in northeastern Minnesota has a gleaming new silver-colored canine tooth in a first-of-its-kind procedure for a bear.

    明尼蘇達州東北部蘇必利爾湖動物園的1隻阿拉斯加棕熊，裝上1顆閃亮的銀色犬齒，這種手術對熊來說尚屬首次。

    The 360-kilogram Tundra was put under sedation Monday and fitted with a new crown — the largest dental crown ever created, according to the zoo.

    園方表示，重達360公斤的「坦德拉」週一被注射鎮靜劑，並裝上新牙冠，這是迄今為止最大的牙冠。

    “He’s got a little glint in his smile now,” zoo marketing manager Caroline Routley said Wednesday.

    動物園行銷經理卡羅琳．魯特利週三表示：「現在牠的笑容裡閃爍著光芒。」

    The hour-long procedure was done by Dr. Grace Brown, a board-certified veterinary dentist who helped perform a root canal on the same tooth two years ago. When Tundra reinjured the tooth, the decision was made to give him a new, stronger crown.

    這場長達1小時的手術由葛蕾絲．布朗醫生操刀，她是個獲得認證的牙科獸醫，2年前曾幫助坦德拉為這顆牙齒做過根管治療。當坦德拉的牙齒再次受傷時，布朗醫生決定為牠換上1個更堅固的新牙冠。

    新聞辭典

    procedure：名詞，程序、手續、手術。例句：The company has new procedures for dealing with complaints.（這家公司採取新程序來處理投訴。）

    glint：動詞，閃爍；名詞，閃光。例句：A large diamond glinted on Grace’s finger.（葛蕾絲的手指上有枚閃閃發光的大鑽戒。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播