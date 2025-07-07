中英對照讀新聞》Indian police retain carrier pigeons as backstop against disasters 印度警方保留信鴿做為防災後盾

印度奧里薩邦克塔克縣的警察兼信鴿訓練師南達，從鴿籠裏放出1隻信鴿。（路透）

2025/07/07 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Even in today’s world of instant messaging, video calls, the internet and mobile telephones, police in India’s eastern state of Odisha are preserving a flock of carrier pigeons for use when disasters sever communication links.

即使當今世界即時傳訊、視訊通話、網際網路與行動電話當道，印度東部奧里薩邦的警察正保存著1隊信鴿，在災難切斷通訊連結時使用。

Dating from the days of British colonial rule when police stations used the birds to communicate with each other, the state’s carrier pigeon service employs more than 100 Belgian Homer pigeons.

從英國殖民統治時代開始，奧里薩邦的警察局就使用鴿子來相互通訊，該邦的信鴿服務使用超過100隻比利時信鴿。

"We have kept the pigeons for their heritage value and to preserve them for future generations," said Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, an inspector-general of police in the district of Cuttack.

克塔克縣的警督察長薩帝什‧庫馬‧加吉比耶說：「我們保留這些鴿子，是為了牠們的遺傳價值，把牠們留給後世子孫。」

Police said the pigeons, which can fly at a speed of 55 kph , for up to 800 km at a stretch, have proved a lifeline at least twice in the last four decades.

警方說，這些鴿子飛行速度達到時速55公里，最遠一口氣可飛800公里，在過去40年內至少2次被證明是生命線。

新聞辭典

backstop：名詞，擋球網、後盾。例句：There were technicians on board as backstops to the automated controls.（船上有技術人員做為自動控制的後盾。）

at a stretch：片語，不停地、連續地。例句：She rarely sleeps for eight hours at a stretch.（她很少連續睡上8個小時。）

