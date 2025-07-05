中英對照讀新聞》Joy riders give Paris bike share system a flat 偷車兜風者讓巴黎自行車共享系統陷入困境

一名工作人員正在清理巴黎公共自行車共享系統Vélib的自行車停車柱。（彭博）

2025/07/05 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Paris’s public bike sharing system, Velib, is losing more than 600 bicycles per week to joy riders, threatening to overwhelm the scheme and leaving users frustrated, its operator said Thursday.

巴黎公共自行車共享系統Vélib的營運商週四表示，每週有超過600輛自行車被偷車兜風者佔用不還，恐導致該系統不堪重負，並讓使用者感到沮喪。

"At the moment, we’re missing 3,000 bikes" out of the fleet of some 20,000 regular and electric bicycles, said Sylvain Raifaud, head of the Agemob company that currently operates the Velib system.

目前負責營運Vélib的Agemob公司負責人席爾萬．雷福表示：「目前，我們的車隊中約有2萬輛普通和電動自行車，但已有3000輛遺失。」

While vandalism has always been a problem, Raifaud said that for the past month the number of bikes disappearing had nearly tripled to 640 per week.

雷福指出，雖然一直有故意破壞行為的問題，但過去一個月，自行車消失的數量幾乎增加了兩倍，達到每週640輛。

Agemob believes vandals have learned how to pry the bikes free from stands. They then joy ride them until an automatic lock is triggered after 24 hours, at which point they abandon them.

Agemob認為，破壞者已學會如何將自行車從停車柱上撬開，然後騎去兜風，直到自動鎖在24小時後啟動，他們就將車丟棄。

The problem: "We don’t know where the bikes are, they don’t have GPS chips," Raifaud told AFP.

問題在於：「我們不知道這些自行車在哪裡，它們沒有GPS晶片。」雷福告訴法新社。

新聞辭典

give something a flat：使……失去意義、使……陷入困境、使……變得無趣、斷然否認。例句：Vandalism gave the community project a flat.（破壞行為讓該社區計畫難以推進。）

pry free：撬開、強行釋放。例句：Thieves managed to pry free the ATM from the wall using heavy tools.（竊賊用重型工具硬生生把自動提款機從牆上撬下來。）

