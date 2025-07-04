中英對照讀新聞》Teacher ordered to remove signs from classroom 教師被勒令撤下教室裡的標語

美國愛達荷州1名中學老師被要求撤下她掛在教室內的「這裡歡迎所有人」標語。圖為上述新聞傳開後的2025年3月21日，民眾在愛州民主黨黨部贊助的滑雪比賽外高舉標語牌，包括引發爭議的「這裡歡迎所有人」。（法新社）

2025/07/04 05:30

◎張沛元

An Idaho teacher is in a standoff with her own school district after officials ordered her to remove classroom signs, including one that reads, “Everyone is welcome here.”

（美國）愛達荷州的1名教師與她所屬學區陷入僵局，因為官員命令她撤下教室標誌，其中包括1幅寫著「這裡歡迎所有人」的標語。

Sarah Inama, a sixth-grade history teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Meridian, Idaho, says she won’t comply with the order, arguing that the message is a fundamental part to ensuring a positive learning environment for her students.

愛達荷州默里迪恩市路易斯與克拉克中學的6年級歷史老師莎拉‧伊納瑪說，她不會遵守該命令，她認為該標語所傳達的訊息，是確保她的學生能有正面學習環境的基礎之一。

Five years ago, when she first put up the sign, it was to make sure students knew they were in an open and welcoming space. Now, she says she is risking her job in the name of those values.

她5年前首度掛起這個標語，是為了確保學生知道，他們置身於一個開放且溫馨的空間。而今，她說為了（捍衛該標語所傳達的）價值觀，而有飯碗不保之虞。

新聞辭典

standoff：名詞，僵持，對峙。例句：Harvard University has been in a standoff with the Trump administration over admissions policy.（哈佛大學在招生政策上與川普政府處於僵局。）

comply (with)：動詞，服從，遵守，依從。例句：The International Atomic Energy Agency has ruled Iran has failed to comply with its nuclear obligations.（國際原子能總署已裁定伊朗未遵守其核子義務。）

