中英對照讀新聞》Doctors note increase in cases of glue mistaken for eye drops 醫生注意到膠水被誤認為眼藥水的病例增加

誤將指甲凝膠或睫毛膠當成眼藥水的病例愈來愈多。（法新社檔案照）

2025/07/03 05:30

◎孫宇青

Doctors with a Colorado hospital system are urging eye drop users to read labels carefully after noting an uptick in cases of people accidentally putting glue into their eyes.

在注意到人們誤將膠水滴入眼睛的病例增加後，科羅拉多州醫院體系的醫生敦促眼藥水使用者仔細閱讀標籤。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Richard Davidson, an ophthalmologist with UCHealth, which is headquartered in Aurora, said it has become surprisingly common for people to mistake nail glue or lash glue for eye drops.

總部位於奧羅拉市的科羅拉多州醫療保健體系UCHealth眼科醫生理察德‧戴維森表示，人們將指甲凝膠或睫毛膠誤認為眼藥水的情況，變得非常普遍。

"This glue dries in a matter of seconds," Davidson said. "We really encourage you, if you can get to a sink, try and wash it out or take a towel and loosen it up a little bit because the quicker you act, the better."

戴維森說：「這種膠水在幾秒鐘內就會乾掉。如果你能到洗手台，我們真的鼓勵你試著把它洗掉，或拿一條毛巾把它弄鬆一點，動作愈快愈好。」

"It’s rare to cause permanent damage, but it can be very uncomfortable for the first couple of days."

「這種情況很少會造成永久性損害，但頭幾天可能會非常不舒服。」

新聞辭典

eye drop：名詞，眼藥水。例句：Use the eye drops to soothe the itchy eyes.（點眼藥水幫眼睛止癢。）

uptick：名詞，發展；上升。例句：We note an uptick of flu-like symptoms recently.（我們注意到最近類流感的症狀有所增加。）

