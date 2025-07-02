中英對照讀新聞》UN warns vaccine-preventable diseases on the rise globally 聯合國警告，疫苗可預防疾病正在全球升溫

美國民眾接種麻疹、腮腺炎、德國麻疹疫苗。（法新社）

2025/07/02 05:30

◎管淑平

Outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, meningitis, and yellow fever are on the rise globally amid misinformation and cuts to international aid, the United Nations and the Gavi vaccine alliance warned Wednesday.

聯合國與全球疫苗免疫聯盟週三警告，在錯誤資訊以及國際援助削減的情況下，麻疹、腦膜炎和黃熱病等，疫苗可預防的疾病疫情正在全球升溫。

"Vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives over the past five decades," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

「50年來，疫苗挽救了超過1億5000萬人的性命」，世界衛生組織秘書長譚德塞在一份聲明中說。

"Funding cuts to global health have put these hard-won gains in jeopardy."

「全球衛生預算的削減，正使這些得來不易的成果岌岌可危」。

Measles is making an especially dangerous comeback. In the past 12 months, 138 countries have reported cases, and 61 of them have faced large or disruptive outbreaks — the highest number seen in any 12-month span since 2019, the statement said.

麻疹疫情正尤其危險地捲土重來。過去12個月中，有138國通報麻疹病例，其中61國發生大規模或破壞性疫情，是2019年以來任何連續12個月期間最高紀錄，這份聲明說。

新聞辭典

outbreak：名詞，（疫情或危險事件）突然發生。例句：The government is working to control the outbreak of dengue fever.（政府正努力控制登革熱疫情。）

jeopardize：動詞，危及。例句：Cutting the budget could jeopardize public health.（削減這筆預算可能危及公共衛生。）

