中英對照讀新聞》White shirts. Black ties. Bald caps. Pitbull’s fans party like clones worldwide白襯衫，黑領帶，光頭套。「嘻哈鬥牛梗」的粉絲在世界各地狂歡，就像複製人一樣

美國知名嘻哈歌手「嘻哈鬥牛梗」近日在倫敦O2體育館舉辦演唱會，許多粉絲模仿他的招牌造型現身。（美聯社）

2025/07/01 05:30

◎盧永山

Londoners have reported thousands of sightings of Pitbull this week. With that bald head, goatee and suit, he’s pretty hard to miss.

本週，倫敦人已報告數千次目擊「嘻哈鬥牛梗」：光頭、山羊鬍、西裝革履的他，很難被忽視。

On closer inspection, though, it becomes clear that Mr. Worldwide is not actually everywhere all at once —in his instead, those are clones swarming London, on their way to the O2 Arena to see him onstage. That goatee? Drawn on. That bare head? Bald caps, in lieu of a dramatic shave.

然而，仔細觀察就會發現，這位「世界先生」並非突然間就無所不在—而是那些取代他湧向倫敦的複製人，他們正前往O2體育館，只為一睹他的風采。那山羊鬍？是畫上去的。那光頭？是光頭套，而非剃光頭髮。

More than two decades into his career, the Miami superstar whose hits — from “Hotel Room Service” to “Timber” and “Give Me Everything” to “El Taxi” — have become permanent playlist staples of weddings, bar mitzvahs and, yes, the club is stoking a growing fan frenzy in the U.K. and beyond.

這位邁阿密超級巨星的職業生涯已超過20年，他的熱門歌曲—從《Hotel Room Service》到《Timber》，從《Give Me Everything》到《El Taxi》—已成為婚禮、猶太教成年禮，以及俱樂部固定播放的經典歌單，在英國乃至全球都掀起日益高漲的粉絲狂熱。

新聞辭典

all at once：副詞，突然。例句：All at once there was a loud crashing sound.（突然發出嘩啦一聲巨響。）

swarm：名詞，一大群；動詞，成群地移動、擠滿。例句：The dead sheep was covered with swarms of flies.（這頭死羊身上爬滿一群群的蒼蠅。）

