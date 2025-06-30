中英對照讀新聞》Nepal hikes Everest climbing fee by a third 尼泊爾將珠穆朗瑪峰攀登費用調漲3分之1

珠穆朗瑪峰大本營景觀。尼泊爾擁有全球14座海拔逾8000公尺高峰中的8座，每年吸引成千上萬登山客前來挑戰。（法新社）

Nepal has hiked the cost of an Everest climbing permit by a third, arguing it will help tackle pollution and boost safety on the world’s highest mountain, the tourism chief said Tuesday.

尼泊爾旅遊局局長週二表示，當局已將珠穆朗瑪峰的攀登許可費用上調3分之1，理由是此舉有助於解決垃圾污染問題，並提升這座世界最高峰的安全管理。

Fees for the peak spring climbing season will rise from $11,000 to $15,000 for a permit to scale the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak, Narayan Prasad Regmi, director general of the tourism department, told AFP.

旅遊局局長納拉揚‧普拉薩德‧雷格米向法新社表示，春季登山旺季期間，攀登海拔8849公尺（2萬9032英尺）高峰的許可費用，將從1萬1000美元調升至1萬5000美元。

Foreign climbers already spend tens of thousands of dollars in their attempt to climb Everest, with more than 400 purchasing permits last year, bringing in around $4 million to government coffers.

外籍登山客攀登珠穆朗瑪峰通常需花費數萬美元。僅去年就有超過400人獲准攀登，為政府創造約400萬美元收入。

The funds are put towards cleaning trash from the mountain left by climbers as well as search and rescue operations.

這筆收入主要用於清理登山客留下的垃圾，以及支應山區的搜救任務。

Mountaineering expedition companies hoped the price hike would not deter climbers, warning some might look to scale Everest through China. (AFP)

登山探險公司表示，希望此次調漲費用不會打擊登山客意願，但也警告部分人可能轉往中國一側登頂。（法新社）

新聞辭典

hike：動詞，大幅度提高（價格、費用）例句：The government decided to hike fuel prices next month.（政府決定下個月調漲油價。）

coffer：名詞，（通常用複數coffers）政府或機構的財政收入或資金來源；金庫。例句：The new tax brought billions into the state coffers.（新稅制為國庫帶來數十億收入。）

