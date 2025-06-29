中英對照讀新聞》Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton to receive honorary Oscars湯姆．克魯斯、桃莉．巴頓榮獲奧斯卡

湯姆．克魯斯等知名影藝人士將獲頒奧斯卡終生成就獎。（路透）

2025/06/29 05:30

◎林家宇

Action movie star Tom Cruise and singer and actor Dolly Parton are among the luminaries selected to receive honorary Oscars this year for lifetime achievements, Hollywood’s film academy said on Tuesday.

動作影星湯姆．克魯斯與歌手、演員桃莉．巴頓等影藝傑出人士榮獲今年奧斯卡終生成就獎。

Cruise, currently starring in "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," was selected for his decades of work in "Risky Business," two "Top Gun" movies and several other films. He was nominated for best actor twice, for "Born on the Fourth of July" and "Jerry Maguire," as well as best supporting actor for "Magnolia." "Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all," Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

目前主演「不可能的任務：最終清算」的克魯斯，因數十年來在「保送入學」、兩部「捍衛戰士」及其它數部作品的演出獲選。他曾以「七月四日誕生」和「征服情海」兩度入圍最佳男主角，以及以「心靈角落」入圍最佳男配角。影藝學院主席楊燕子聲明表示，「湯姆．克魯斯對我們的電影製作、觀影體驗及特技社群的投入，啟發了我們所有人」。

Parton, a country music singer and star of movies including "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her charitable efforts.

鄉村音樂歌手及演出「鋼木蘭」、「春城花滿天」等片的影星巴頓，也將因其慈善貢獻榮獲珍．赫蕭特人道精神獎。

新聞辭典

luminary：名詞，專家、權威。例句：Luminaries in the AI field will gather at the conference tomorrow.（AI領域的專家們將在明日的會議上齊聚一堂。）

charitable：形容詞，慈善的。例句：She has been known for her charitable work in childhood education.（她以兒童教育的慈善工作為人所知。）

