中英對照讀新聞》EU lists seven ’safe’ countries of origin, tightening asylum rules 歐盟列出七個「安全」原籍國 緊縮庇護規則

2025/06/28 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

The European Union on Wednesday published a list of seven countries it considers "safe", in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in the bloc.

歐洲聯盟週三公布其認為的「安全」七國名單，希望讓那些國家的公民更難向歐盟申請庇護，以加速移民返國。

The European Commission said it was proposing to designate Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia as "safe countries of origin".

歐洲聯盟執行委員會說，它提議把科索沃、孟加拉、哥倫比亞、埃及、印度、摩洛哥與突尼西亞列為「安全原籍國」。

The move, criticised by rights groups, is set to allow EU governments to process asylum applications filed from citizens of those countries more quickly － by introducing a presumption that such claims lack merit.

此一遭到維權團體批評的舉措，透過引入這些主張缺乏依據的推定，將使歐盟國家更快速處理來自那些國家的公民所提出的庇護申請。

"Many member states are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," said Magnus Brunner, the EU’s commissioner for migration.

歐盟負責移民事務的執行委員馬格魯斯．布魯納說：「許多成員國正面臨庇護申請的大量積壓，因此當前我們所做的任何能支持更快速移民裁決的措施都是至關重要的。」

新聞辭典

country of origin：原產地、原產國、原籍國。例句：The label on the product clearly states its country of origin as Italy, indicating that it was manufactured there."（產品標籤明確標示其原產國為義大利，表示該產品是在那裡製造的。）

backlog：名詞，指待辦的事項、積壓的工作。例句：She spent the weekend tackling her email backlog.（她花了整個週末處理積壓的郵件。）

