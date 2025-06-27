中英對照讀新聞》China and India agree to resume direct commercial flights for first time in five years 中印5年來首度同意恢復商用直航

2025年1月27日，中國外交部長王毅（右）在北京接見來訪的印度外交部次長唐勇勝。（美聯社）

2025/06/27 05:30

◎ 張沛元

China and India have agreed to resume direct commercial flights for the first time in five years, in the latest sign of warming relations between the world’s two most populous countries.

中國與印度已同意恢復5年來的首次商業直航，為世上2大人口最多國家關係升溫的最新之兆。

Flights between India and mainland China were suspended at the onset of the Covid pandemic in early 2020, and remained halted following subsequent political tensions.

印中航班在2020年初新冠疫情大流行開始後暫停，隨後因政治緊張情勢而持續停飛。

The announcement on Monday came as India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

這項消息是在印度外交部次長唐勇勝與中國外交部長王毅週一在北京會面時宣布。

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the two countries had reached a consensus “in principle to resume direct air services,” with officials expected to hammer out details “at an early date.”

印度外交部在聲明中表示，兩國「原則上」已就恢復直航達成共識，預計官員們會「儘早」敲定細節。

新聞辭典

the onset of something：片語，（指不愉快的事情）的開始，發作。例句：Many people’s lives have been put in danger since the onset of increased tensions in the Middle East.（自中東緊張情勢加劇以來，許多人命陷於危險。）

hammer out something：片語，敲打；（爭論或討論後）達成（協定或解決辦法）。例句：The two sides in the conflict met for hours to hammer out the details of a ceasefire agreement.（衝突兩造會商數小時敲定停火協議的細節。）

