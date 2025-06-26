中英對照讀新聞》The guilt got him: Dutch robber confesses nine years on 捱不過罪惡感：荷蘭強盜9年後自首

在強盜自首後，荷蘭警方終於偵破一起9年懸案。（歐新社檔案照）

2025/06/26 05:30

◎孫宇青

Dutch police have finally cracked the case of a petrol station robbery nearly a decade on after the thief handed himself in, apparently wracked by a guilty conscience.

荷蘭警方終於偵破一起加油站搶劫案，因為這名強盜在犯案近10年後出面自首，顯然深受罪惡感折磨。

The cold case dates back to January 18, 2016. A robber stole a few hundred euros from a petrol station in the southern Dutch town of Terneuzen.

這起懸案要追溯到2016年1月18日，當時一名強盜在荷蘭泰爾訥曾南邊一座加油站竊走數百歐元。

The cashier was able to give a detailed description of the thief and police opened an investigation, but could not find their man and the case remained unsolved.

在收銀員詳細描述這名竊賊後，警方展開調查，但找不到此人，案件一直懸而未決。

"A 28-year-old man who now lives in Arnhem probably had a guilty conscience and recently handed himself in to police in his hometown," authorities said.

警察當局表示：「一名現居阿納姆的28歲男子可能心懷愧疚，最近向家鄉的警方自首。」

The man voiced regret for the crime and said he wanted to pay back the cash. Prosecutors are now weighing how to proceed with the case.（AFP）

該男子對自己的犯罪行為感到後悔，並表示想歸還現金。檢察官目前正在權衡如何繼續審理此案。（法新社）

新聞辭典

hand oneself in：慣用片語，自首。例句：She decided to hand herself in to the police after two years of feeling guilty.（在感到內疚2年後，她決定向警方自首。）

wrack：動詞，折磨、使痛苦。例句：Though wracked by cancer, she was still optimistic.（儘管飽受癌症折磨，她依然樂觀。）

