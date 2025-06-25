中英對照讀新聞》Census shows high number of brown bears in Romania 普查顯示羅馬尼亞境內有大量棕熊

1隻在羅馬尼亞街頭出沒的棕熊。（法新社）

2025/06/25 05:30

◎管淑平

A census of brown bears using DNA for the first time has revealed that up to 13,000 of the protected species are living in Romania, much more than the 8,000 previously estimated, the government announced on Thursday.

羅馬尼亞政府週四宣布，首次利用去氧核糖核酸進行的棕熊數量普查顯示，目前羅馬尼亞境內棲息多達1萬3000隻這種受保護物種，比之前估計的8000隻還多。

The announcement raised scepticism among activists, who slam the government for increasingly allowing bear hunting in the country, home to Europe’s largest brown bear population outside Russia.

政府宣布的這項消息，在保育人士圈引發質疑，他們批評政府擴大允許在這個歐洲除了俄羅斯以外，棕熊最多的國家獵熊。

Authorities have frequently argued in recent years that the bear population has became too large, as attacks on humans and livestock have increased.

近年當局屢屢主張，棕熊數量已經過多，攻擊人類和牲畜的事件已隨之增加。

The new preliminary figures are taken from a genetic census done in the country, using more than 24,000 samples, including faeces and hair. Previously, bear prints were counted to give an estimate of the population.

這份新的初步數據，來自一項使用超過2萬4000份包括糞便與毛髮等樣本，在全國進行的基因普查。過去的普查是根據熊掌印推估其族群數量。

新聞辭典

census：名詞，普查，統計數量。例句：The government conducted a population census last year.（政府去年進行人口普查。）

scepticism：名詞，懷疑（態度）。例句：Scientists expressed scepticism about the new findings.（科學家對這些新發現表示懷疑。）

