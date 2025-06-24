中英對照讀新聞》North Dakota promises flush toilets at historic sites 北達科塔州承諾在歷史遺址安裝抽水馬桶

美國知名電視節目「勞倫斯．韋爾克秀」已故主持人韋爾克位於北達科他州的童年故居，已安裝抽水馬桶迎客。（美聯社）

2025/06/24 05:30

◎盧永山

Lawrence Welk didn’t have a flush toilet where he grew up, but visitors to his childhood home in rural North Dakota now do.

勞倫斯．韋爾克自小長大的地方沒有抽水馬桶，但現在造訪他北達科他州偏鄉童年故居的訪客就會有了。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The bandleader’s childhood family home marks the latest step in the State Historical Society of North Dakota’s nearly completed goal of installing flush toilets at its dozen most popular, staffed sites.

這位樂隊指揮的童年故居裝設抽水馬桶，是北達科他州歷史學會在其十幾個最受歡迎且備有工作人員的遺址，安裝抽水馬桶的目標即將實現的最新進展。

The most recent success, with the final three planned to be completed soon, came before the unveiling of a statue of Welk at a site that draws fans who recall “The Lawrence Welk Show,” which ran on TV for decades starting in the 1950s.

在韋爾克童年故居裝設抽水馬桶，以及預計很快完成的最後3座個抽水馬桶，都發生在韋爾克雕像揭幕之前。這座雕像吸引許多粉絲，促使他們回想起從1950年代開始在電視上播出數十年的「勞倫斯．韋爾克秀」。

The North Dakota group’s goal of replacing pit toilets with flush units may seem like a humble aspiration to some, but it’s an important milestone, said Chris Dorfschmidt, a historic sites manager.

一處歷史遺址的管理員克里斯．杜爾夫施密德特表示，北達科他州歷史學會的目標，是用沖水馬桶取代蹲坑廁所，對某些人來說這可能只是一個不起眼的願望，卻是一個重要的里程碑。

新聞辭典

install：動詞，安裝、任命。例句：The President has installed a couple of academics as his advisers.（總統任命幾名年輕的學者擔任顧問。）

recall：動詞，回憶、召回、罷免。例句：Kaohsiung Mayor, Han Guoyu, has become the first mayor in Taiwan to be recalled.（高雄市長韓國瑜成為台灣第一位被罷免的市長。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法