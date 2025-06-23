中英對照讀新聞》Estonia Limits Voting Rights For Russian Minority 愛沙尼亞限制俄羅斯族群的地方投票權

沙尼亞首都塔林民眾經過俄羅斯大使館外的抗議牆，牆上貼有反俄國總統普廷海報與悼念已故俄國反對派領袖納瓦尼的標語與鮮花。（路透）

2025/06/23 05:30

◎陳成良

Estonia’s president on Wednesday signed into law a constitutional amendment banning non-EU citizens from taking part in local elections, a move targeting the large Russian minority in the Baltic state.

愛沙尼亞總統週三簽署一項憲法修正案，禁止非歐盟公民參與地方選舉，此舉針對的是該波羅的海國家境內規模龐大的俄裔少數族群。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the change on March 26 as fears grow about security in the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

自2022年俄羅斯全面入侵烏克蘭以來，愛沙尼亞國內對安全的疑慮日益升高，國會議員3月26日以壓倒性票數通過此項修法。

President Alar Karis’s office announced the ban on "third-country nationals" participating in local elections in a statement, saying it was about "protecting the unity of Estonian society".

總統阿拉爾‧卡里斯的辦公室在聲明中宣布，禁止「第三國國民」參與地方選舉，並表示此舉旨在「維護愛沙尼亞社會的團結」。

But in a statement, it urged those affected by the ban not to think that they had been excluded from society or believe that the state "sees them only as a security risk".

但該聲明也呼籲受影響人士，不要認為自己被排除在社會之外，或以為國家「只是將他們視為安全風險」。

The new measure will primarily affect some 80,000 Russians living in the former Soviet republic, which gained independence in 1991.

這項新措施將主要影響約8萬名居住在愛沙尼亞的俄裔居民。該國曾為蘇聯加盟共和國，於1991年獨立。

新聞辭典

amendment：名詞，（法律、政策的）修正案，修正條文。例句：The parliament passed an amendment to the constitution.（國會通過一項憲法修正案。）

in favour of：介系詞片語，支持、贊成、有利於；取代。例句：The court ruled in favour of the plaintiff.（法院裁定對原告有利。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法