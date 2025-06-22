中英對照讀新聞》David Beckham and Gary Oldman awarded knighthoods大衛．貝克漢與蓋瑞．歐德曼獲封爵士

足球巨星大衛．貝克漢獲國王查理斯三世封爵。（路透）

2025/06/22 05:30

◎林家宇

Former England soccer captain David Beckham and actor Gary Oldman were knighted in King Charles’ annual birthday honours list on Saturday, while sculptor Antony Gormley was made a Companion of Honour.

前英格蘭足球隊長大衛．貝克漢和演員蓋瑞．歐德曼被列入英國國王查爾斯壽辰榮譽名單，獲封爵士。雕塑家安東尼．葛姆雷也同獲名譽勳位。

Beckham, 50, joined Manchester United as a trainee in 1993, going on to make almost 400 appearances for the club where he won a string of titles and cups.

50歲的貝克漢在1993年以練習生身分加入曼聯，之後為該俱樂部出賽近400場期間贏得一系列冠軍和獎盃。

Oldman, 67, started his career on the stage, where he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, before rising to prominence in film. He won the best actor Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in the 2017 drama "Darkest Hour".

67歲的歐德曼曾是皇家莎士比亞劇團成員，起初活躍於舞台劇，後在電影嶄露頭角。他曾以2017年劇情片「最黑暗的時刻」飾演溫斯頓．邱吉爾榮獲奧斯卡最佳男主角。

He also had roles in the "Dark Knight Trilogy" and the "Harry Potter" movie series and more recently starred in the TV spy drama "Slow Horses".

他也曾參演系列電影「黑暗騎士三部曲」和「哈利波特」，更近期的演出則有諜報電視劇「外放特務組」。

Other famous names receiving honours included damehoods for musical theatre star Elaine Paige, novelist Pat Barker and ceramics maker Emma Bridgewater.

其他獲得殊榮的知名人士包括音樂劇名伶伊蓮．佩姬，小說家派特．巴克與陶藝家艾瑪．布里吉沃特皆獲封女爵士。

新聞辭典

string：名詞，一系列、一連串。例句：Her independent film won a string of awards at the Oscars.（她的獨立電影在奧斯卡贏得一系列獎項）

prominence：名詞，出名、突出。例句：He attributed his prominence to hard work and his family.（他把自己的名望歸功於勤奮工作和家庭）

