中英對照讀新聞》Chinese company that set deadline for single workers to get married responds to criticism為單身員工設定結婚期限的中國企業回應批評

中國舜天化工集團要求員工結婚，否則解除勞動契約，招致各界批評。（法新社檔案照）

2025/06/19 05:30

◎孫宇青

The Shuntian Chemical Group, based in China’s Shandong province, told its 1,200 employees in January that any unmarried workers aged between 28 and 58, including those who are divorced, were required to "resolve your personal marriage issues" by 30 September.

總部位於中國山東省的舜天化工集團1月間通知1200名員工，凡年齡在28歲至58歲之間的未婚者，包括離婚者，都必須在9月30日前「解決個人婚姻問題」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"If not completed by the first quarter, you must write a self-reflection," its announcement read.

公告寫道：「如果第1季沒有解決，必須寫一份自省表。」

"If not completed by the second quarter, the company will conduct an evaluation. If you cannot get married and establish a family by the third quarter, the company will terminate your labour contract," it continued.

公告還說：「如果第2季也沒解決，公司將進行評估。如果第3季前不能結婚成家，公司將終止勞動契約。」

The notice also criticised single employees for "not responding to the national call" to marry and have children."

該公告還批評單身員工「未響應國家號召」結婚生子。

Officials from the local human resources and social security bureau visited the company and pointed out that the policy violated Chinese labor law. The company withdrew it by the next day.

當地人力資源和社會保障局官員視察該公司，指該政策違反中國勞動法。該公司第2天就撤回公告。

新聞辭典

resolve：動詞，解決、消除。例句：Before we sign the contract, we need to resolve the disagreement.（在簽約前，我們必須先解決分歧。）

self-reflection：名詞，自我反省。例句：The centennial political party is incapable of self-reflection.（這個百年政黨沒有自省能力。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法