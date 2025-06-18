中英對照讀新聞》Colombia seizes 49 tons of China-bound smartphone mineral哥倫比亞查獲49噸運往中國用於製造智慧型手機的礦物

哥倫比亞軍警查獲一袋袋準備運往中國的非法鈳鉭鐵礦。（法新社）

2025/06/18 05:30

◎管淑平

Colombian police said Wednesday they had seized 54 tons of tin and coltan, a mineral used in the making of smartphones, that had been illicitly extracted by leftist rebels and readied for shipment to China.

哥倫比亞警方週三說，他們查獲54噸由左派叛軍非法開採、準備運往中國的錫和鈳鉭鐵礦；鈳鉭鐵礦是一種用於製造智慧型手機的礦物。

They valued the seizure, one of the biggest of illegally mined coltan in Colombia in years, at $1.2 million.

他們估計，這批查獲物價值120萬美元，是哥倫比亞近年來查獲非法開採鈳鉭鐵礦，數量最大的其中一批。

It was bound for the Caribbean port of Cartagena with China as the final destination, the environmental protection police said in a statement.

這批貨物原本正準備運往加勒比海港口卡他赫納，最終目的地是中國，環保警察在一份聲明中說。

Colombia’s defense ministry said six people were arrested over the haul which marked a "decisive blow" to the finances of criminal groups engaged in the plundering of natural resources.

哥倫比亞國防部表示，6人因這批貨物被捕，這次行動是對從事掠奪自然資源的犯罪集團的財務一記「重擊」。

新聞辭典

illicit：形容詞，非法的。例句：The police seized illicit drugs from his bag.（警方從他的包包裡查獲非法毒品。）

plunder：動詞，掠奪；非法取用。例句：The pirates plundered the merchant ship.（這批海盜掠奪該艘商船。）

