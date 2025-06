中英對照讀新聞》Colombia seizes 49 tons of China-bound smartphone mineral哥倫比亞查獲49噸運往中國用於製造智慧型手機的礦物

哥倫比亞軍警查獲一袋袋準備運往中國的非法鈳鉭鐵礦。(法新社)

2025/06/18 05:30

◎管淑平

Colombian police said Wednesday they had seized 54 tons of tin and coltan, a mineral used in the making of smartphones, that had been illicitly extracted by leftist rebels and readied for shipment to China.

哥倫比亞警方週三說,他們查獲54噸由左派叛軍非法開採、準備運往中國的錫和鈳鉭鐵礦;鈳鉭鐵礦是一種用於製造智慧型手機的礦物。

They valued the seizure, one of the biggest of illegally mined coltan in Colombia in years, at $1.2 million.

他們估計,這批查獲物價值120萬美元,是哥倫比亞近年來查獲非法開採鈳鉭鐵礦,數量最大的其中一批。

It was bound for the Caribbean port of Cartagena with China as the final destination, the environmental protection police said in a statement.

這批貨物原本正準備運往加勒比海港口卡他赫納,最終目的地是中國,環保警察在一份聲明中說。

Colombia’s defense ministry said six people were arrested over the haul which marked a "decisive blow" to the finances of criminal groups engaged in the plundering of natural resources.

哥倫比亞國防部表示,6人因這批貨物被捕,這次行動是對從事掠奪自然資源的犯罪集團的財務一記「重擊」。

新聞辭典

illicit:形容詞,非法的。例句:The police seized illicit drugs from his bag.(警方從他的包包裡查獲非法毒品。)

plunder:動詞,掠奪;非法取用。例句:The pirates plundered the merchant ship.(這批海盜掠奪該艘商船。)

