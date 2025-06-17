中英對照讀新聞》‘How did you get here?’ A large elephant seal is found lumbering along a South African street 「你是怎麼到這裡來的？」南非街頭發現1隻緩慢移動的大型象海豹

一隻重達2噸的象海豹，最近穿過南非開普敦附近戈登灣的一個郊區，引起騷動。（美聯社）

2025/06/17 05:30

◎盧永山

A large elephant seal took a wrong turn and was seen lumbering along a street in a coastal town in South Africa early Tuesday, surprising residents and inspiring a rescue effort to get him back to sea.

週二早上，在南非的1個沿海小鎮，1隻大型象海豹走錯路，在街道上緩慢移動，這讓當地居民感到驚訝，並促使眾人展開救援行動，讓牠重返大海。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The two-ton seal, which an animal welfare group said was a young male, was making his way through a suburb of Gordon’s Bay near Cape Town.

動物福利組織表示，這隻重達2噸的海豹是1隻年輕的雄性象海豹，當時牠正穿過開普敦附近戈登灣的1個郊區。

Police and a local security company attempted to contain the seal by parking patrol cars around him. He rested his huge head on the hood of one car and half-climbed over another before slipping free, crossing a road and carrying on up a sidewalk.

警方和當地1家保全公司試圖透過在象海豹周圍停放巡邏車來控制牠，牠把巨大的頭靠在1輛汽車的引擎蓋上，然後半爬到另一輛車上，最後掙脫出來，穿越馬路，繼續沿著人行道走下去。

A team of marine wildlife specialists and a veterinarian sedated the seal and guided him into an animal transport trailer to be returned to his natural habitat at a nearby bay.

一群海洋野生動物專家和1名獸醫給這隻象海豹注射鎮靜劑，並將牠引導至動物運輸拖車，最後把牠送回附近海灣的自然棲息地。

新聞辭典

lumbering：名詞，筏木業；形容詞，笨重的。例句：In the distance, we could see a herd of elephants lumbering across the plain.（我們可以看見遠處有一群大象緩緩穿過平原。）

sedate：形容詞，平靜的；動詞，施打鎮靜劑。例句：When Alice woke up after the surgery, she was still heavily sedated.（愛麗絲在術後醒來時，仍然服用大量鎮靜劑。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法