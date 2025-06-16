中英對照讀新聞》Kyrgyzstan removes towering Lenin statue from second city 吉爾吉斯將高聳列寧雕像自第2大城市移除

高達23公尺的列寧雕像建於1975年，當時吉爾吉斯仍屬於蘇聯。圖為雕像尚未被拆除前的模樣。（取自NEXTA／X）

2025/06/16 05:30

◎陳成良

Authorities in the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan, Osh, have removed a towering statue of Vladimir Lenin thought to be the tallest of the revolutionary Soviet leader in Central Asia.

吉爾吉斯第2大城市歐希（Osh）當局已拆除1座高聳的弗拉基米爾．列寧雕像，這尊雕像被認為是中亞地區最高的蘇聯革命領袖雕像。

The 23-meter (75-foot) monument was erected in 1975 when Kyrgyzstan was part of the Soviet Union. Photos appeared online Saturday showing the statue flat on the ground after being lowered by a crane.

這座高達23公尺（75英尺）的紀念碑建於1975年，當時吉爾吉斯仍隸屬蘇聯。週六，有照片在網路上曝光，顯示雕像被起重機吊離後平躺在地上。

While many countries formerly part of the Soviet Union have moved to downplay their ties to Russia as part of efforts to reshape national identity, the monument was taken down with little public fanfare and officials in Osh framed the removal as routine city planning.

儘管許多前蘇聯國家為了重塑國家認同，已陸續淡化與俄羅斯的聯繫，但這座雕像的拆除並未引起太多關注，歐希官員則稱此舉只是例行的城市規劃。

The move came a week after Kyrgyzstan’s ally Russia unveiled a monument to brutal Soviet dictator Josef Stalin at one of Moscow’s busiest subway stations.

此舉發生在吉爾吉斯盟友俄羅斯，於莫斯科最繁忙的地鐵站之一為蘇聯殘暴獨裁者約瑟夫．史達林揭幕紀念碑的1週後。

新聞辭典

towering：形容詞，高聳的，屹立的；突出的。用法如：towering crimes（滔天罪行）。

fanfare：名詞，鋪張、喧鬧的宣傳、誇張的展示（多含貶義）。例句：The new product was launched with much fanfare, but sales were disappointing.（新產品在鋪天蓋地的宣傳下推出，但銷售成績令人失望。）

