中英對照讀新聞》’Maybe Happy Ending’ triumphs at Tony Awards with top musical wins「也許是美好結局」奪音樂劇大獎 在東尼獎大放異彩

2025/06/15 05:30

◎林家宇

"Maybe Happy Ending," a sweet and futuristic story that follows two obsolete helper robots as they navigate isolation, affection and what it means to be human, was the big musical winner at the Tony Awards on Sunday, capping a record-grossing post-pandemic Broadway theater season.

「也許是美好結局」是一齣暖心的未來題材故事，講述兩具過時的助手型機器人探索孤立、愛情及何以為人的課題。本劇贏得本屆東尼獎最大獎，躍上票房創下紀錄的後疫情百老匯戲劇季頂峰。

The show won three big awards including best musical. Darren Criss won his first Tony for best leading actor in a musical for his role as the innocent Oliver, and its director Michael Arden won the award for best director of a musical.

本劇贏得的三座大獎包括最佳音樂劇；飾演純真奧利弗的戴倫．克里斯以音樂劇最佳男主角拿下首座東尼獎；導演麥克．亞登榮獲音樂劇最佳導演。

The modern reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic “Sunset Blvd.” also won big, taking awards for best revival of a musical and for Nicole Scherzinger, who stars as the faded movie star Norma Desmond, won best actress in a musical.

對安德魯．洛伊．韋伯經典作品「日落大道」的現代再詮釋版本也大獲成功，奪下音樂劇最佳翻演獎，以及飾演過氣影星諾瑪．戴斯蒙的妮可．舒辛格贏得音樂劇最佳女主角。

Buoyed by a post-pandemic rebound, the 2024-25 season grossed a record $1.89 billion in revenue and drew 14.7 million attendees, the Broadway League said.

據百老匯聯盟表示，有賴後疫情時代反彈，2024-25戲劇季創下18.9億美元收益新高，吸引了1470萬名觀眾。

新聞辭典

triumph：動詞，大獲成功、勝利。例句：She always believes that good will triumph over evil.（她始終相信邪不勝正）

obsolete：形容詞，過時的、淘汰的。例句：His skills will probably become obsolete within one or two years.（他的技術可能一到兩年內就會過時）

