中英對照讀新聞》Chile holds seismic drills as chance of a big quake rises 智利舉行地震演習因應發生強震的可能性增加
一名智利婦女使用手機拍攝科皮亞波強震後受損的門窗和建築。（路透）
◎ 國際新聞中心
As the northern Chilean city of Copiapo was preparing last week to hold earthquake drills, it was hit by a real-life one: a 6.4-magnitude quake that cut power to thousands and caused structural damage to buildings.
當智利北部城市科皮亞波上週正準備舉行地震演習時，一場真實地震迎面而來：規模6.4的強震導致數千人斷電，並造成建築物結構損壞。
請繼續往下閱讀...
The drills - temporarily suspended - and last week’s tremor in the Andean nation that sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, underscores rising concern a big quake could hit soon after the last severe one fifteen years ago.
暫時中止的這些演習，以及上週這個位於地震活躍的太平洋火環帶的安地斯山脈國家發生的天搖地動，凸顯出人們對可能即將發生大地震越來越擔憂，上一次嚴重地震發生在15年前。
"The probability of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake or larger is around 64% this year, and those odds go up as time goes on," said Sergio Barrientos, director of Chile’s National Seismology Center.
智利國家地震中心主任塞爾吉奧．巴里恩托斯表示：「今年發生規模7.8或更大規模地震的機率約為64%，而且隨著時間推移，這一機率還會上升。」
Chile, a long sliver of a country along the Pacific Ocean, sits at the convergence of three tectonic plates and is the site of the strongest earthquake recorded - a magnitude 9.5 in 1960. The Pacific Ring of Fire has regular volcanic activity and earthquakes, with Chileans wearily used to smaller quakes.
智利是一個沿著太平洋延伸的狹長國家，位於三個構造板塊的交匯處，也是史上最強地震的發生地——1960年的規模9.5地震。太平洋火環帶經常有火山活動和地震，智利人早已對較小的地震習以為常。
新聞辭典
cut power (to)：斷電。例句：The storm cut power to thousands of homes in the area.（這場暴風雨導致該地區數千戶家庭斷電。）
wearily used to：麻木地習慣了、習以為常。After years of criticism, the artist wearily grew used to harsh comments.
（在多年的批評後，這位藝術家麻木地習慣了尖刻的評論。）