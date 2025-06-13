為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》White House says U.S. won’t return Statue of Liberty to France 白宮說美國不會把自由女神像還給法國

    白宮強調不會把自由女神像還給法國。圖為夕陽餘暉中的自由女神像。（法新社）

    2025/06/13 05:30

    ◎ 張沛元

    The White House has dismissed a French politician’s symbolic call for the return of the Statue of Liberty — a gift from France some 140 years ago — on the grounds that the United States no longer represents the values embodied by the monument.

    白宮不理會1名法國政治人物的象徵性呼籲，（此人）以美國不再能代表自由女神像所體現的價值為由，要求歸還法國在約140年前致贈的這座紀念塑像。

    President Donald Trump would “absolutely not” return the statue, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday when asked about the comments from Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament.

    當被詢及歐洲議會議員格魯克斯曼的這番評論時，白宮新聞秘書李威特週一表示，川普總統「絕對不會」歸還這座塑像。

    “We are going to tell the Americans — those who have chosen to side with tyrants, those who fire researchers for exercising scientific freedom — we are going to tell them two things. First of all, give us back the Statue of Liberty!” Glucksmann made the quip during a party convention Sunday.

    「我們要告訴美國人—那些選擇跟暴君站在一起、把行使科學自由的研究人員炒魷魚的美國人—我們要告訴他們2件事。首先，把自由女神像還給我們！」格魯克斯曼在週日的1場黨大會上如此嘲諷。

    新聞辭典

    dismiss：動詞，忘記，不予理會，摒棄，免職，解僱，駁回（法律案件）。例句：Several ministers were dismissed in the cabinet reshuffle.（數名部長在內閣改組中遭解職。）

    on the grounds that：慣用語，因為，理由是。

    side with someone：片語，（在爭論中）支持（某人或某方），站在（某人）一邊。例句：My mother always sides with my brother when he and I argue.（我媽在我跟我弟吵架時，總是偏袒我弟。）

