中英對照讀新聞》The squad saving deer from tourist trash in Japan’s Nara拯救奈良鹿 日本巡邏隊撿拾遊客垃圾

奈良垃圾清潔隊撿拾遊客垃圾，避免鹿群誤食。（法新社）

2025/06/12 05:30

◎孫宇青

As peckish deer chase delighted tourists in Japan’s temple-dotted Nara Park, a quiet but dedicated team of litter-pickers patrols the stone paths, collecting plastic waste that threatens the animals’ health.

在寺廟星羅棋布的日本奈良公園裡，當飢腸轆轆的鹿追逐著歡聲笑語的遊客時，一支安靜卻敬業的垃圾清潔隊在石路上巡邏，撿拾威脅這些動物健康的塑膠垃圾。

Tourists are only allowed to feed the deer special rice crackers sold in Nara, but the animals are increasingly eating rubbish by accident.

遊客只被允許拿奈良出售的特製仙貝來餵鹿，但愈來愈多鹿誤食垃圾。

"More and more people are tossing away their leftovers or snack packaging in the park," Nobuyuki Yamazaki of the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation told AFP. "Plastic items can accumulate in deer stomachs over a long period, leading to their death through weakness," he warned.

奈良鹿愛護會的山崎伸幸告訴《法新社》：「愈來愈多人把剩菜或零食包裝扔在公園裡。」他警告：「塑料製品會在鹿胃中積累很長時間，導致鹿衰弱而亡。」

Armed with gloves, tongs and dustpans, the park’s litter-picking squad － called Beautiful Deer － are fighting back. (AFP)

公園裡的撿垃圾小隊—「美麗之鹿」—配備手套、鉗子和畚箕，正解決這種情況。（法新社）

新聞辭典

peckish：形容詞，有些餓的。例句：Though I have had an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch, I still feel peckish.（雖然我中午吃自助餐吃到飽，但還是有點餓。）

dustpan：名詞，畚箕。例句：Many people cannot write the Chinese characters of an dustpan.（很多人不會寫畚箕的中文字。）

