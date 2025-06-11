中英對照讀新聞》US terminates legal status for 500000 immigrants美國終止50萬名移民的合法身分

移民權益支持者3月1日在洛杉磯參與集會，抗議川普政府的移民政策。（法新社）

2025/06/11 05:30

◎管淑平

President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation campaign in US history and curb immigration, mainly from Latin American nations.

總統唐納．川普承諾過，將實施美國史上最大規模的驅逐行動，限制入境移民，這些移民主要來自拉丁美洲國家。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The order affects around 532000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who came to the United States under a scheme launched in October 2022 by Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden and expanded in January the following year.

這項命令影響約53萬2000名古巴、海地、尼加拉瓜和委內瑞拉人，他們根據川普的前任總統喬．拜登實施的計畫，來到美國；該計畫於2022年10月啟動，並於次年1月擴大實施。

Welcome.US, which supports people seeking refuge in the United States, urged those affected by the move to "immediately" seek advice from an immigration lawyer.

為尋求庇護者提供支援的非營利組織「美國歡迎你」呼籲受川普這項措施影響者，「立刻」尋求移民律師協助。

新聞辭典

terminate：動詞，終止，結束。例句：We have terminated the contract early.（我們已提前終止合約。）

pledge：動詞，承諾，保證。例句：She pledged to donate a portion of her fortune to charity.（她承諾捐出部分財產用於慈善。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法