    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Clint Eastwood at 95 on film-making: do something new, or stay home95歲的克林．伊斯威特談電影製作：做些新東西，不然就待在家

    95歲的克林．伊斯威特表示仍會持續製作電影。（路透）

    95歲的克林．伊斯威特表示仍會持續製作電影。（路透）

    2025/06/08 05:30

    ◎林家宇

    Hollywood star Clint Eastwood urged fellow filmmakers to come up with new ideas as he approaches his 95th birthday this weekend, observing in a newspaper interview that the movie business is now full of remakes and franchises.

    迎接95歲生日之際，好萊塢影星克林．伊斯威特在一次報紙專訪中談論，如今的商業電影充斥著重製和系列作，敦促製片同行們激盪新點子。

    Oscar-winning director Eastwood told Austrian newspaper Kurier he planned to keep working, saying that he was still in good physical shape and hopeful that no one would have to worry about him in that regard "for a long time yet."

    奧斯卡最佳導演獎得主伊斯威特向奧地利媒體Kurier表示，他打算持續工作，並提及自己身體狀況仍佳，希望大家有很長一段時間不必擔心他的健康問題。

    "We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home," added Eastwood, who will turn 95 on Saturday.

    將在週六邁入95歲的伊斯威特補充，「我們活在一個重製和系列作的時代。我拍過三次續集，但對此早已不感興趣。我的哲學是：做些新東西，不然就待在家」。

    新聞辭典

    observe：動詞，評論、談論。例句：The think tank analyst observes that the current geopolitical situation is extremely unstable.（智庫分析師指出，當前地緣政治局勢極度不穩）

    sequel：名詞，續集。例句：After 36 years, "Top Gun: Maverick", the sequel to Top Gun, was finally released.（睽違36年後，《捍衛戰士》續集《獨行俠》終於上映）

