中英對照讀新聞》Trump takes an ax to more than a dozen pollution rules in rapid-fire deregulation 鬆綁管制接二連三 川普大砍10多項污染規定

美國川普政府3月12日撤銷一系列環境法規。圖為2022年10月3日，美國環保倡議人士在華府的最高法院大樓外示威。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/06/06 05:30

◎張沛元

The Trump administration announced its intent to roll back major climate policies Wednesday, including rules that target pollution from vehicles and power plants, in a major blow to America’s progress on clean air, clean water and climate action.

（美國）川普政府週三宣布打算撤銷主要的氣候政策，包括針對汽車與發電廠污染的規定，（此舉將）重創美國在清淨空氣、潔淨水與氣候行動上的進展。

The changes are expected to inject even more uncertainty into key industries, including manufacturing, which President Donald Trump has pledged to support.

這些改變預料將為包括川普總統承諾力挺的製造業在內的關鍵行業，注入更多不確定性。

The Environmental Protection Agency also intends to roll back rules on soot, mercury and coal ash pollution, as well as the so-called “good neighbor rule” that regulates downwind air pollution, and eliminate its programs overseeing environmental justice and diversity.

（美國）環保署還打算撤銷有關煤煙、汞與煤灰污染的規定，以及監管下風空污的所謂「睦鄰規則」，並廢止該署監督環境公平正義與多元性的計畫。

新聞辭典

take an ax to something：慣用語，揮斧砍向、破壞、摧毀（計畫、方案等）。例句：The Department of Government Efficiency in Trump’s administration is taking an ax to government spending.（美國川普政府的政府效率部，正在削減政府開支。）

inject：動詞，注射、投入、增添。例句：Stock shares surged as investors injected more funds into the market.（股價隨投資人對市場注入更多資金而飆升。）

roll back：片語，削弱、限制、倒退。

