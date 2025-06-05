中英對照讀新聞》Corpse flower: Plant with ’deadly’ stench pulls huge crowds for rare bloom in Sydney屍花：雪梨散發「致命」惡臭的花卉罕見綻放 吸引大批遊客

雪梨皇家植物園的屍花罕見綻放，吸引大批遊客。（歐新社）

2025/06/05 05:30

◎孫宇青

People have queued for hours at a Sydney greenhouse to get a whiff of the infamous corpse flower, as it bloomed for the first time in years.

人們在雪梨一座溫室排隊數小時，只為一聞臭名昭著、多年來首次綻放的屍花氣味。

The sizeable flower, officially called the amorphophallus titanium, gets its nickname from its "deadly" stench, described by some as the smell of rotting flesh, though others detect hints of rotting food, sweaty socks or even garlic.

這種巨大花卉的正式名稱為巨花魔芋，因其「致命」惡臭而得名，有些人將其描述為腐肉氣味，但也有人覺得聞起來像腐敗的食物、吸汗的襪子，甚至是大蒜的味道。

The rare specimen, of which there are only thought to be about 1,000 worldwide, has attracted thousands of admirers at the Royal Sydney Botanic Garden, with its blooming finally happening after a seven-year wait since it arrived at the centre.

據信，這種稀有植物全世界只有約1000株，卻在雪梨皇家植物園吸引數千名慕臭而來者。自它送抵該園以來，經過7年的等待終於綻放。

The corpse flower only blooms for one to three days despite taking up to a decade to do so.

屍花的花期只有1到3天，但最長得等上10年才會綻放。

新聞辭典

stench：名詞，惡臭；惡劣影響。例句：I am fed up with the stench of cigarette smoke.（我受夠菸臭味了。）

whiff：動詞或名詞。一陣氣味；輕吹。例句：I smelled a whiff of something wafting fro m the locked room.（我聞到某種氣味從上鎖的房裡飄出來。）

