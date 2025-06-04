中英對照讀新聞》Wiener wonderland: hundreds of dachshunds chase record in Hungary臘腸狗遊樂園：數百隻達克斯獵犬在匈牙利追逐紀錄

大批臘腸狗在布達佩斯一起散步。（美聯社）

2025/06/04 05:30

◎管淑平

Throngs of dachshunds strut their stubby stuff in Hungary on Thursday as they tried to fetch a record for the country’s biggest ever single-breed dog walk.

大批達克斯獵犬週四在匈牙利昂首邁出牠們的小短腿，試圖取得該國有史以來，最大規模的單一犬種遛狗紀錄。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Hundreds of dogs and their owners gathered at the Budapest City Park and walked in a long, noisy loop in the spring sun.

數百隻狗狗和牠們的飼主聚集在布達佩斯城市公園，在春日陽光下，熱鬧地在一條長長的環形路線上散步。

The parade of pups was under the observation of the Hungarian Records Association.

這場狗狗遊行在匈牙利紀錄協會見證下進行。

Also known as "wiener dogs" or "sausage dogs" for their long, low-slung bodies, dachshunds are one of Hungary’s most popular dog breeds.

達克斯獵犬因其身體細長、低矮，又有「臘腸狗」或「香腸狗」之稱，是匈牙利最受歡迎的犬種之一。

By the end of the record-seeking walk, the Hungarian Records Association determined that 500 dachshunds had been present — enough to set a Hungarian record, but still short of the Guinness mark set in Regensburg.

到這場尋求創造紀錄的遛狗結束為止，匈牙利紀錄協會確認500隻達克斯獵犬參加，足以締造匈牙利紀錄，但仍未打破此前在雷根斯堡寫下的金氏世界紀錄。

新聞辭典

throng：名詞或動詞，大群（人），動詞意為聚集、成群結隊。例句：A throng of excited fans gathered outside the stadium.（一大群興奮的粉絲聚集在體育場外。）

strut：動詞，帶著傲氣地走。例句：The cat strutted down the hallway like a model.（那隻貓像模特兒一樣，神氣十足地走過走廊。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法