中英對照讀新聞》Police investigate disappearance of Melania Trump’s statue in her native Slovenia 警方調查梅蘭妮亞．川普雕像在其祖國斯洛維尼亞失蹤的事件

斯洛維尼亞警方正在調查美國第一夫人梅蘭妮亞．川普銅像失踪事件，該銅像被鋸掉並運離她的家鄉。（美聯社）

2025/06/03 05:30

◎盧永山

Police in Slovenia are investigating the disappearance of a bronze statue of U.S. first lady Melania Trump that was sawed off and carried away from her hometown.

斯洛維尼亞警方正在調查美國第一夫人梅蘭妮亞．川普銅像失踪事件，該銅像被鋸掉並運離她的家鄉。

The life-size sculpture was unveiled in 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term in office near Sevnica in central Slovenia, where Melanija Knavs was born in 1970. It replaced a wooden statue that had been set on fire earlier that year.

這座真人大小的雕塑在2020年唐納．川普總統第一任期間，在斯洛維尼亞中部塞夫尼察附近揭幕，梅蘭妮亞．克納夫斯1970年在此出生，它取代了當年稍早時被焚毀的一座木製雕像。

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said Friday that the police were informed about the theft of the statue on Tuesday. She said police were working to track down those responsible.

警方發言人阿倫卡．德雷尼克．拉古斯週五表示，警方週二獲悉雕像被盜；她說，警方正努力追查主謀。

According to Slovenian media reports, the bronze replica was sawed off at the ankles and removed.

根據斯洛維尼亞媒體報導，這座青銅複製品被從腳踝處鋸掉，然後搬走。

新聞辭典

disappearance：名詞，消失、失蹤、滅絕。例句：A man was being questioned in connection with Mary’s disappearance.（一個與瑪莉失踪有關的人正在接受盤問。）

saw something off：動詞片語，把…鋸掉。例句：John sawed off the dead branches of the tree.（約翰把樹上的枯枝鋸掉。）

