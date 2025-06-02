中英對照讀新聞》Exotic Animals Moved From Mexico Refuge Under Threat By Gangs 受幫派威脅 墨西哥珍稀動物避難所被迫遷移

在墨西哥奧斯托克（Ostok）動物庇護區，1名員工手持水管，為即將因躲避毒梟暴力而遷徙的大象補充水分。（美聯社）

2025/06/02 05:30

◎陳成良

About 700 animals － from elephants and crocodiles, to lions and tigers － have been moved from a sanctuary in northwest Mexico to a ranch on the coast due to threats and violence from criminal gangs, refuge administrators said.

保護區管理人員表示，由於受到犯罪集團的威脅和暴力，約700隻動物包括大象、鱷魚、獅子和老虎等，已從墨西哥西北部的保護區，遷移至沿海地區的一座牧場。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The transported species, which also included exotic birds, had been housed at the Ostok animal refuge near Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state.

這些被遷移的動物，包括各種珍稀鳥類，原本棲息在錫那羅亞州首府庫利亞坎附近的奧斯托克動物庇護區。

Since September, the city has been the epicenter of a bloody war between factions of the violent Sinaloa drug cartel, which has left more than 1,200 people dead and 1,400 missing, according to official figures.

根據官方數據，自去年9月以來，該市成為錫那羅亞販毒集團內部派系間血腥衝突的中心，已導致逾1200人死亡，1400人失蹤。

Big cats and other exotic animals have long been found at Mexican ranches and other properties owned by drug traffickers, who adopt them as pets but then abandon them when fleeing authorities or rival criminal groups.

長期以來，墨西哥毒販擁有的牧場和其他產業中，常能發現大型貓科動物和其他珍稀動物。這些毒販通常將牠們做為寵物飼養，但在逃避執法部門或敵對幫派時往往將牠們遺棄。

新聞辭典

sanctuary：名詞，保護區，庇護所。例句：It is a sanctuary that houses stray dogs and cats.（這是一間收容流浪貓狗的庇護所。）

exotic：形容詞，異國的，奇特的。例句：The zoo has a number of exotic birds.（動物園裡有許多異國鳥類。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法