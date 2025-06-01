中英對照讀新聞》Universal’s new Epic Universe park challenges Disney in Florida環球的全新史詩宇宙樂園在佛羅里達挑戰迪士尼

2025/06/01 05:30

◎林家宇

For decades, Universal Orlando Resort was a pit stop on a vacationer’s way to the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World.

數十年來，奧蘭多環球影城度假村不過是度假遊客前往「地球上最魔幻之地」，華特迪士尼世界的一個休息站。

Now, NBCUniversal owner Comcast aims to rewrite the travel itinerary with Epic Universe, a major new theme park in Central Florida set to open on Thursday.

如今，NBC環球持有者康卡斯特，致力以「史詩宇宙」這座位在佛羅里達中部、將於週四開幕的全新大型主題公園改寫旅客行程表。

An estimated $7 billion investment has doubled the resort’s size, adding 750 acres and populating it with familiar movie and game characters, which it owns or licenses. It features five themed worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon-Isle of Berk; Celestial Park; and Dark Universe.

這項估計70億美元的投資使度假村規模翻倍，增加750英畝並引入所持有或授權的耳熟能詳電影、遊戲角色。主打的五大主題世界為：哈利波特魔法世界－魔法部、超級任天堂世界、馴龍高手－博克島、天空樂園與黑暗宇宙。

Epic Universe represents the largest investment Comcast has made in Universal’s theme parks since gaining control of the business in 2011.

史詩宇宙代表著康卡斯特自2011年取得商業控制權後，對環球主題公園的最大筆投資。

新聞辭典

feature：動詞，以...為特色。例句：This highly anticipated film features plenty of stars in modern Hollywood.（這部備受期待的電影匯聚眾多當今好萊塢明星。）

itinerary：名詞，行程表。例句：Tom Cruise’s visit itinerary will be kept secret for security reasons.（出於安全考量，湯姆．克魯斯的訪問行程將保密）

