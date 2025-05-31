為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Slovakia approves sale of brown bear meat to public斯洛伐克批准向民眾出售棕熊肉

    兩頭歐洲棕熊在德國柏林動物園內玩耍。（法新社）

    兩頭歐洲棕熊在德國柏林動物園內玩耍。（法新社）

    2025/05/31 05:30

    ◎國際新聞中心

    The meat of brown bears, a protected species in the EU, could soon be available to eat in Slovakia after the populist government approved plans for sale.

    在歐洲聯盟受到保護的物種棕熊的肉類，因為斯洛伐克的民粹政府已批准銷售計畫，可能很快可以合法販售。

    Last month, the cabinet authorised a plan to shoot about a quarter of the country’s 1,300 brown bears in response to some recent fatal encounters.

    上個月，斯國政府內閣核准一項計畫，允許獵殺該國約1300隻棕熊中的四分之一，以因應最近一些致命的熊隻攻擊事件。

    The state-authorised slaughter has been criticised by conservationists and opposition politicians, including in the European Parliament. The brown bear is listed as a "near threatenend" species in the EU by the World Conservation Union.

    此項由國家授權的撲殺行動，遭到保育人士與反對黨政治人物的批評，包括來自歐洲議會的成員。根據世界自然保護聯盟，棕熊在歐盟中被列為「近危」物種。

    However, Slovakia’s government is forging ahead with the plan and this week announced that meat from culled bears would be sold to the public to prevent waste.

    儘管如此，斯洛伐克政府仍持續推動該計畫，並在本週宣布，為避免浪費，將向民眾販售被撲殺的棕熊肉。

    新聞辭典

    cull：動詞，指有計畫地撲殺、揀選、剔除。例句：The deer population was too high, so the authorities decided to cull some of them to protect the ecosystem.（鹿群數量過多，因此當局決定撲殺部分鹿隻以保護生態系統。）

    forge ahead ：片語，指（不論阻礙或反對）堅定地繼續前進。例句：Despite criticism, the company is forging ahead with its expansion plans.（儘管受到批評，該公司仍堅定推進擴張計畫。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播