中英對照讀新聞》Slovakia approves sale of brown bear meat to public斯洛伐克批准向民眾出售棕熊肉

兩頭歐洲棕熊在德國柏林動物園內玩耍。（法新社）

2025/05/31 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The meat of brown bears, a protected species in the EU, could soon be available to eat in Slovakia after the populist government approved plans for sale.

在歐洲聯盟受到保護的物種棕熊的肉類，因為斯洛伐克的民粹政府已批准銷售計畫，可能很快可以合法販售。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Last month, the cabinet authorised a plan to shoot about a quarter of the country’s 1,300 brown bears in response to some recent fatal encounters.

上個月，斯國政府內閣核准一項計畫，允許獵殺該國約1300隻棕熊中的四分之一，以因應最近一些致命的熊隻攻擊事件。

The state-authorised slaughter has been criticised by conservationists and opposition politicians, including in the European Parliament. The brown bear is listed as a "near threatenend" species in the EU by the World Conservation Union.

此項由國家授權的撲殺行動，遭到保育人士與反對黨政治人物的批評，包括來自歐洲議會的成員。根據世界自然保護聯盟，棕熊在歐盟中被列為「近危」物種。

However, Slovakia’s government is forging ahead with the plan and this week announced that meat from culled bears would be sold to the public to prevent waste.

儘管如此，斯洛伐克政府仍持續推動該計畫，並在本週宣布，為避免浪費，將向民眾販售被撲殺的棕熊肉。

新聞辭典

cull：動詞，指有計畫地撲殺、揀選、剔除。例句：The deer population was too high, so the authorities decided to cull some of them to protect the ecosystem.（鹿群數量過多，因此當局決定撲殺部分鹿隻以保護生態系統。）

forge ahead ：片語，指（不論阻礙或反對）堅定地繼續前進。例句：Despite criticism, the company is forging ahead with its expansion plans.（儘管受到批評，該公司仍堅定推進擴張計畫。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法