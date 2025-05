中英對照讀新聞》Slovakia approves sale of brown bear meat to public斯洛伐克批准向民眾出售棕熊肉

兩頭歐洲棕熊在德國柏林動物園內玩耍。(法新社)

2025/05/31 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

The meat of brown bears, a protected species in the EU, could soon be available to eat in Slovakia after the populist government approved plans for sale.

在歐洲聯盟受到保護的物種棕熊的肉類,因為斯洛伐克的民粹政府已批准銷售計畫,可能很快可以合法販售。

Last month, the cabinet authorised a plan to shoot about a quarter of the country’s 1,300 brown bears in response to some recent fatal encounters.

上個月,斯國政府內閣核准一項計畫,允許獵殺該國約1300隻棕熊中的四分之一,以因應最近一些致命的熊隻攻擊事件。

The state-authorised slaughter has been criticised by conservationists and opposition politicians, including in the European Parliament. The brown bear is listed as a "near threatenend" species in the EU by the World Conservation Union.

此項由國家授權的撲殺行動,遭到保育人士與反對黨政治人物的批評,包括來自歐洲議會的成員。根據世界自然保護聯盟,棕熊在歐盟中被列為「近危」物種。

However, Slovakia’s government is forging ahead with the plan and this week announced that meat from culled bears would be sold to the public to prevent waste.

儘管如此,斯洛伐克政府仍持續推動該計畫,並在本週宣布,為避免浪費,將向民眾販售被撲殺的棕熊肉。

新聞辭典

cull:動詞,指有計畫地撲殺、揀選、剔除。例句:The deer population was too high, so the authorities decided to cull some of them to protect the ecosystem.(鹿群數量過多,因此當局決定撲殺部分鹿隻以保護生態系統。)

forge ahead :片語,指(不論阻礙或反對)堅定地繼續前進。例句:Despite criticism, the company is forging ahead with its expansion plans.(儘管受到批評,該公司仍堅定推進擴張計畫。)

