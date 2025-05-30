中英對照讀新聞》As Trump seeks a deal with Putin, will Western companies return to Russia? 隨著川普尋求與普廷達成協議，西方企業會重返俄羅斯嗎？

2022年3月16日的檔案照顯示，位於俄羅斯首都莫斯的購物商場內的麥當勞分店因配合美國制裁俄羅斯的政策而停業。（法新社檔案照）

2025/05/30 05:30

◎ 張沛元

As Moscow and Washington discuss how to end the war in Ukraine, one of the many questions on investors’ minds is whether the corporate exodus from Russia in opposition to the February 2022 invasion of its neighbor may be reversed.

當莫斯科與華府討論如何結束烏克蘭戰爭時，投資人內心的許多疑問之一，是源自反對俄羅斯2022年2月入侵其鄰國的企業大出走潮，是否可能逆轉。

As long as broad Western sanctions on Russia remain in place, that looks unlikely, but should U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration seek to ease restrictions, it could open the door for some companies to return to what was once a high-growth market.

只要西方各國對俄羅斯的廣泛制裁仍在，企業看似就不可能重返俄羅斯；但若美國總統川普的政府尋求放寬限制，可能會為若干企業重返曾經高成長的俄國市場打開大門。

The most likely to return are those operating outside sanctions, such as retailers and food producers, rather than those in sectors such as energy and finance.

最有可能返回俄國的是那些在制裁範圍外營運的企業，像是零售業者與食品製造商，而非像是能源與金融等領域的企業。

新聞辭典

in opposition to：片語，反對；意見相反。例句：The Prime Minister resigned after mass protests erupted in opposition to his government.（總理在爆發反對其政府的大規模抗議活動後辭職）

ease：動詞，使變少, 減輕；減低；緩解, 移動。例句：U.S. President Trump promised to ease sanctions on Syria when he met with its new leader this month.（美國總統川普本月會見敘利亞新領導人時承諾放寬對該國的制裁。）

